Texas sheriff opens probe into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
Sept 19 (Reuters) - A Texas county sheriff is opening a criminal investigation into flights that carried dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, from Texas last week, an act that Florida's Republican governor took credit for and which the White House dubbed a political stunt.
Minnesota Supreme Court hears cameras in the courtroom arguments
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in favor and against expanding camera access inside Minnesota courtrooms. Advocates say it’s time to adopt the technology, similar to how neighboring states have done.
