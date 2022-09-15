ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

From scandal to senior royals: How Sophie and Edward became the Queen’s favourites

By Emma Mackenzie
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TuPq_0hwRbUW000
(Getty)

The Wessexes have come a long way from the scandals that once plagued them. Where once they were tabloid fodder, now they are two of the Firm’s most crucial players. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, Sophie, Countess of Wessex was seen teary-eyed as she viewed tributes for the late monarch at Balmoral. It’s little wonder why, though, as Sophie and the Queen shared a close relationship ,and she had even been touted as one of the Queen’s “favourite” among royal pundits.

Prince Edward and Sophie were initially pushed into the spotlight when the Duke of York found himself in the centre of a scandal surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre – one of Epstein’s victims – accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times. The Duke has strenuously denied these claims and settled a civil suit brought by Giuffre out of court. In an attempt to clear his name publicly, Andrew undertook an interview with Emily Maitlis of Newsnight in 2019. There was significant backlash to the interview and Andrew swiftly announced he would “step back from royal duties”.

Only months later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they had decided to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent”. As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began a new chapter of their lives outside the royal family, the spotlight on Edward and Sophie only intensified. With three major figures in the House of Windsor suddenly gone, the Queen relied on the Wessexes to take on more responsibility, and the public exposure that comes with it. Since picking up some of this slack, Edward and Sophie have shown their strength is often in remaining relaxed and relatively low key in the face of family tumult.

The Earl and Countess seemed to do things their own way from the start. Edward’s well documented love of theatrical pursuits and his incredibly short spell in the Marines before calling it quits already set him apart from his siblings. Sophie’s upbringing was a relatively normal one and the couple enjoyed a five year long relationship before taking the plunge and getting engaged. Even their wedding was relatively relaxed – by royal standards, anyway – and Sophie has said it is “highly unlikely” that her children will ever choose to use the HRH they can claim.

All of these choices seem to have given their relationship a solid base from which they undertake their royal duties. While Sophie was reportedly very close with the Queen – and even became Her Majesty’s “rock” after the death of Prince Philip – the Earl and Countess of Wessex still appear to be somewhat separate from the rest of the family. When asked by the BBC – after his father’s death – about the family’s rift with the Sussexes, he said he stays “way out of it”, adding “it’s much the safest way to be.” Given that, for many years, Edward and Sophie have seemed to operate above the fray, he might well be right about that.

Early in their marriage, the Earl and Countess of Wessex occupied a very different position in the House of Windsor. Initially, the couple pursued their own careers alongside supporting the Queen. Only two years after their wedding in 1999, Sophie was recorded by Mazher Mahmood – an undercover reporter posing as a Sheikh – who claimed to want to engage her PR company with a lucrative contract. At the Dorchester Hotel, Mahmood recorded Sophie discussing her candid thoughts on other members of the royal family, Tony and Cherie Blair and other senior politicians. Her business partner, Murray Harkin, was also reported as telling the “Sheikh” the ways in which, as a client, he would be able to utilise Sophie’s royal connections, even saying disparaging things about Prince Edward when Sophie was not with them.

As soon as the News of the World story broke, Sophie’s embarrassment was swift and immediate. The scandal caused her to leave the PR world behind, and her career at her company R-JH, and immerse herself slowly into royal life. She was, however, not the only royal victim of Mahmood’s “Fake Sheikh”: Princess Michael of Kent and the Duchess of York both later fell for the sophisticated trap. Still, the whole affair made Sophie appear naive to the public, and aspersions were cast about whether she had the subtlety and tact required for royal life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9Sv6_0hwRbUW000
Prince Edward and Sophie now play a central part in the royal family (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Prince Edward was forced to endure speculation about his sexuality in his younger years, something he attributed to his love of the theatre. The way in which these rumours were perpetuated is pretty horrifying in hindsight. Today’s society would be more intolerant to the haranguing of a public figure for not capitulating solely to traditionally masculine pursuits. It seems unfair that he was subjected to this scrutiny, and ridiculous that anyone would even care what his sexual orientation might be. However, dealing with this speculation might have given Edward the tools to support Sophie through the backlash she faced after her own public scandal. Equally, these experiences seem to have given him a thick skin, and made him able to brush off bad press and carry on with the task at hand.

While the public certainly has a long memory when it comes to royal scandal, it seems that the Earl and Countess of Wessex have managed to wait it out. These days, they’ve almost reinvented themselves. It was a surprise to most that the fourth child of the Queen would have to take up such a central position. After all, no one would have expected Meghan and Harry to step back as working royals. If the Sussexes had stayed, it seems unlikely that Edward and Sophie would have been pushed right to the forefront.

There is something reminiscent here to King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort who have also managed over the years to transform the public perception of themselves as a couple. Where once Camilla was an unpopular figure, she is now seen as hardworking and, for the most part, relatively well liked. Equally, the idea she might be Queen Consort one day was for a long time unfathomable to many. In February, the Queen threw her support behind Camilla taking on the role when the time came. This was met with no surprise, and has been largely accepted by the public since Camilla took on the role after Her Majesty’s death.

Perhaps Meghan and Harry can look to the Wessexes for guidance. Looking at how different attitudes are now to Edward and Sophie, it seems likely that one day the Sussexes will also find acceptance again. Only time passing will truly allow most royal scandals to dissipate. For Sophie and Edward, however, it seems like their stance in the royal family continues to get stronger. Well, until the King implements his long-proposed “slimmed down monarchy”, that is.

Comments / 0

Related
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cherie Blair
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Wedding#Uk#The Royal Family#Intensifie
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Independent

851K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy