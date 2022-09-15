Read full article on original website
Direct payments worth up to $325 could go out to millions of Americans – are you eligible for the rebate?
MISSOURI taxpayers may score direct payments of up to $325 by December 1. The legislation was proposed by Senator Lincoln Hough after lawmakers rejected parts of Governor Parson's tax cut plan. Mr Parson originally vetoed parts of a spending bill issuing potential rebates of up to $500 for each person...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 check payments to be sent in five days
Alaskan residents will receive a direct one-time payment of over $3,000 in five days.
Barnes Appeals to Family Farmers Pressed By 'Big Ag' in Rural Wisconsin
"If a guy has 5,000 cows and a great credit line at the bank, that means the community he lives in is short about 50 farmers," a Wisconsin farmer told Newsweek.
Migrant News Live Updates: Delaware Prepares for Possible Migrant Arrival
A Texas sheriff is investigating the flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard as border arrivals surpass 2 million. Follow for the latest.
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Find Out if Your State Is Sending a Check in September
Many Illinois residents have started receiving tax rebate checks this week worth $50 -- or $100 if they filed as a couple -- as well as an additional property tax refund of up to $300. The Land of Lincoln isn't the only state sending out funds this week: In Virginia,...
West Coast Storm Promises Drought Relief for Parched Northern California
The storm is expected to bring steady rain to the northern two-thirds of California for a longer period of time
Fact Check: Are Trump and DeSantis Both Under Criminal Investigation?
The Florida governor is facing scrutiny for stunt in which dozens of migrants from Venezuela were flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Stimulus Payment Updates: 2022 ($3,200 Stimulus Checks)
Hundreds and thousands of Americans are trying their best to cope with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The disruption to the supply chain resulting from the pandemic is a huge factor that has been causing the record-high inflation that is straining so many people's budgets.
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
Singer Performs QAnon Song at Republican Fundraiser Event
The song was performed at a fundraiser for Arizona lawmaker Mark Finchem, who has previously accepted an invitation to a QAnon convention.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
Stacey Abrams Is Polling Worse Against Brian Kemp Than in 2018 Race
"It's not the same race. It's the same people, but the circumstances have changed over the last four years," professor Trey Hood III said.
Alan Miller Execution Delayed as Alabama Not Ready to Use Nitrogen Hypoxia
A federal judge said the state can only execute Miller using nitrogen. The method is legal under Alabama law, but has never been tested.
California Stimulus Check Update 2022
In California, millions of Californians will receive inflation relief checks, and on top of that, married couples with children are going to be getting as much as $1,050. These payments are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus, and they will be going out as direct deposits or potentially as debit cards. The first round of payments are known to be going out as soon as October.
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away
People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
Water Floods News Station During Broadcast About Severe Weather
A central Illinois news station showed viewers the tangible effects of the storms, as the studio and newsroom flooded several inches during a broadcast.
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission was providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for September.
Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania
Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
