Cabinet ministers Ben Wallace and Alister Jack stand guard over Queen’s coffin

Cabinet ministers Ben Wallace and Alister Jack stood guard over Queen Elizabeth II ’s coffin as Her late Majesty was lying-in-state inside Westminster Hall on Thursday, 15 September.

Footage shows the defence secretary and Scottish secretary both fulfilling their duties as members of the Royal Company of Archers.

The Queen will lie in state for a total of four days inside the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, with thousands of people queueing for hours in a line that stretched for miles to view her coffin and pay their respects.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.