Couple Hailed 'Heroes' As Clip of Cats They've Saved From Death Goes Viral

A heart-warming video of a couple who foster cats marked for euthanasia has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, Alyssa Gommez describes the enterprise as: "Literally what I was born to do."

The video is a series of images of the cats they have rescued, including a message reading: "There's just this guy too 3y. He's just stressed here. Was a surrender due to owners financial situation." Alongside is an image of a cute tabby.

Another image shows a cat with the message: "Highly Urgent—Wentworth Pound for transport Wednesday 17th August 2022. Female—Ginger and white tabby DSH about 2 years old. Very friendly. Chipped on release."

TikToker Trinity is boundless commented: "Not all heroes wear capes."

Another user, Alexa-Ray Falcone said: "Yes! What an amazing thing you are doing! Did any of them get adopted."

Aly replied: "Yes the 2nd fluffy gal! and 2 of our current fosters have had applications! The rescue group we are with save countless cats every week!"

Rescuing and adopting animals is becoming an increasingly more popular way to get a pet, with the hashtag #rescuecat attracting over 2.4 billion views on TikTok.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA): "Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S shelters every year."

Of those, roughly 3.2 million are cats and they report that each year approximately 530,000 cats are euthanized.

In a positive shift, the ASPCA reports that: "The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011. This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners."

They estimate that 2.1 million cats are adopted each year.

This stock image shows a cat in a cage at a cat shelter.

According to the ASPCA's National Re-homing Survey: "Pet problems are the most common reason that owners re-home their pet, accounting for 47% of re-homed dogs and 42% of re-homed cats. Pet problems were defined as problematic behaviors, aggressive behaviors, grew larger than expected, or health problems owner couldn't handle."

User Zoe commented: "The way their energy visibly changes between needing help and being comfortable. Happy babies."

TikToker Kat wrote: "U guys are real life angels omg thank u for giving them a chance."

