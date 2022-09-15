ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Sprinkler system contains fire to one townhome in Westminster

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 2 days ago

Sprinkler system contains fire to one townhome in Westminster; 4 taken to hospital

Four people were taken to the hospital after firefighters responded to a townhome fire in Westminster early Thursday morning, the fire department tweeted. All injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

WESTMINSTER FIRE

According to Westminster FD, just after 4 a.m., crews responded to the fire in the 5400 block of W 97th Avenue, where initially firefighters rescued three people and a dog from the third-floor window of a townhome.

"The first arriving unit arrived on scene to heavy fire on the second-floor balcony of the main fire unit," Firefighter Jim Gagliano said. "They pulled the line for an exterior quick hit on it. The truck 2 company went around on the back side of the building, rescued three victims via the window on the rear side of the building with one other person that was in the unit that self extricated."

The fire was under control right before 4:30 a.m. and was contained to the single townhome thanks to a fire sprinkler system. The fire department then updated it was four people total with non-life-threatening injuries who were taken to the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt during the response, and they were expected to be at the scene for an extended amount of time as of 5:20 a.m. to search for remaining hot spots at the townhome.

