NFL Week 2 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Our writers and editors pick a winner in all 16 games.

It’s Week 2! The week starts with Amazon’s first Thursday Night Football game, a huge AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers . The week ends with a Monday night doubleheader. In between, Tom Brady takes on a Saints team that has beaten him four straight times since he joined the Buccaneers .

Our crew is working to rebound after a somewhat shaky opening week. (Can you believe not a single person predicted a tie between the Texans and Colts ?) We are split on a few games, including Monday’s matchup between the Eagles and Vikings .

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer , senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich , editor

Gary Gramling , senior editor

Conor Orr , staff writer

John Pluym , managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

