butlerradio.com
Portion Of Rt. 8 Will Remain Unpaved Through Winter
A milled portion of Route 8 in Penn Township will remain that way for the rest of the winter. A PennDOT spokesperson says that the stretch of highway in between Renfrew Road and Airport Road will not be paved until next year. That part of the highway has been milled...
Travel alert: Long-term single-lane restrictions along Route 28 begin this week
More traffic delays are likely along Route 28 beginning Wednesday, when single-lane restrictions take effect near O’Hara and Aspinwall, PennDOT announced. Work will begin at 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes and is expected to be ongoing through mid-October. Restrictions will be in place from Exit 7 (Delafield Avenue...
Authorities working to remove car from Jefferson Hills creek
Local crews are working to remove a car from Peters Creek in Jefferson Hills. Police say no one was hurt when the car crashed into the creek near Gill Hall Road.
beavercountyradio.com
Two Beaver County Residents Involved in Accident on Pa. 68 in Connoquenessing Twp.
(Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Pa. Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, last Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:35 PM involving two Beaver County residents. Upon arriving and investigating...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing late summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Summit Township along Herman Road. Patching will be taking place on Saxonburg Boulevard...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. To Unveil New Peace Pole
A ceremony Wednesday will commemorate a new monument in Cranberry Township. A new Peace Pole will be unveiled tomorrow evening at the Municipal Center on Rochester Road. The Cranberry Township Sunrise Rotary Club helped raise funds for the pole—which they say is an international symbol of hope standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth.
4 dead, 1 missing after Mercer County farmhouse fire; cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Download the FREE WPXI...
1 dead after crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard on Monday.Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews responded to the crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Officials said the motorcyclist was found on the road unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. The other driver remained at the scene, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. There were no other injuries. Police are investigating.
Semi and pickup collide on Route 165 in Mahoning County
A semi and pickup truck were involved in a crash in Green Township that shut down a portion of Route 165 for several hours.
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices Continue To Fall
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by four cents over the past week to settle at $3.96 per gallon.
Fire damages Vandergrift duplex; no one hurt
Fire caused moderate damage Sunday afternoon to half of a duplex in Vandergrift, a borough fire chief said. No people or pets were hurt in the fire in the 100 block of McKinley Avenue, said Randy Dunmire, chief of Vandergrift No. 1. McKinley is an alley between Grant and Washington avenues.
Process compressor shutdown causes smoke to pour from Shell cracker plant
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have seen the smoke pouring out of the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County over the weekend.It was because of a process compressor shutdown.In a Facebook post from Sunday, Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals said the issue resulted in hydrocarbon material flaring up. It lasted about 15 minutes.The company says actions were taken to eliminate the smoke as soon as possible. It's now working to find out what caused the interruption.The full Facebook post can be found below:Today, at approximately 12:08 p.m., a process compressor shut down resulting in flaring of hydrocarbon material in a controlled manner. The flaring lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, initially with smoke, as actions were taken to minimize and eliminate the smoke as soon as possible.Operations are stable and we're working to determine the cause of the interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.As we've shared, flares are important environmental controls and safety devices used in refineries and petrochemical processing plants like ours. They are utilized as a safe way to burn hydrocarbon gases, as an alternative to releasing the gases directly into the atmosphere.
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Taking Another Step Toward Pullman Recreational Development
Butler Township continues to advance plans for a recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Monday night, Butler Township Commissioners awarded a contract to prepare the Pullman Recreational Complex site to Butler-based Demex LLC at a cost of nearly $385,000. The Demex proposal was the lowest of four...
September by the River brings out visitors, residents in Freeport
Away from the sound of music and the scent of funnel cake in Freeport’s Riverside Park, Ariel Cypher was working on her chalk art on Fifth Street Saturday afternoon. Cypher of Harrison was among participants in the chalk art celebration that is part of this year’s annual September by the River.
butlerradio.com
One Person Goes To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash this weekend in Oakland Township. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 p.m. on Chicora Road (Route 68) near the intersection with Shearer Road. Police say 56-year-old James Kemple of Butler was looking in the rearview mirror of his...
butlerradio.com
Five Dead In Mercer Co. House Fire
An investigation is ongoing following a fatal fire that left five people dead late last week in Delaware Township, Mercer County. According to State Police, a passerby called 911 just after midnight on Friday to report that a three-story farmhouse on District Road was fully engulfed in flames. Multiple fire...
wksu.org
Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River
It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
Police use dog to capture woman they say sped through Mt. Vernon yard sale
A New Kensington police dog was used to apprehend a woman police say fled from an officer in Parnassus and sped through a neighborhood yard sale in Mt. Vernon on Friday afternoon. Alyssa Nicole Depanicis, 32, was arraigned Saturday on several felony charges including fleeing, escape and resisting arrest, misdemeanor...
butlerradio.com
Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody
A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
