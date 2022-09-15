ETSU cuts the ribbon on the Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
Johnson City Press
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
Johnson City Press
Changes are coming to the Washington County Health Department
Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department. The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Johnson City Press
ETSU to bring world-famous drone show to campus for International Day of Peace
East Tennessee State University’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement has announced its inaugural event ETSU Together, an interdepartmental program celebrating International Day of Peace, which will be observed Wednesday, Sept. 21. As a part of the event, organizers have coordinated an aerial drone show in which over 100...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
Johnson City Press
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County High School last in Tennessee to become Ayers Foundation Scholarship school
Unicoi County High School students received a huge surprise on Monday morning — $16,000 toward their college education. The Ayers Foundation announced on Monday that Unicoi County High School would be the last Tennessee high school to become an Ayers Foundation Scholarship School.
Johnson City Press
Milligan PA students receive white coats
Milligan University celebrated 26 future physician assistants in the university’s Gregory Center on Sept. 10, as they walked across the stage to receive their white coats. Family and friends were also there to celebrate their loved ones’ accomplishments. “The white coat signifies the great responsibility these professionals have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
Johnson City Press
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday
NORTON – The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
Johnson City Press
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Johnson City Press
“Community transformational leader” - Retired UVA Wise worker recognized for two decades’ work in equality, diversity
WISE – Sandra Jones retired from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise seven years ago after 22 years, but her career drew the attention of a student-led program at parent University of Virginia. On Saturday, that attention took the form of one of eight benches either completed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Cheek leads Science Hill to District 1-AA golf title
ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting on Monday at the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Science Hill won the boys team title with ease by shooting 305 while Dobyns-Bennett took the girls trophy, carding a 149.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi BMA votes to rezone property, hire civil engineer for Massachusetts Avenue project
The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rezone property in town during their meeting Monday. The property located on Unicoi Drive will be rezoned from B-3 Intermediate Business to A-1 General Agriculture.
Johnson City Press
Fellowship in Fort Blackmore: Church camp set for new life
FORT BLACKMORE — If Scott County had a holy land, it might be Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp. The quiet church camp is surrounded by woods, untouched streams and memories of long ago summers spent on the vast property set in the Big Stoney Valley.
Johnson City Press
Storyteller Kim Weitkamp to host concert series and workshop in Jonesborough
Singer-songwriter and storyteller Kim Weitkamp, a longtime fan favorite at the National Storytelling Festival, will soon spend a week as Jonesborough’s storyteller in residence. Weitkamp appears courtesy of the Inter-national Storytelling Center, which hosts a different performer each week during its seasonal Storytelling Live! program.
Johnson City Press
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Sept. 18-24)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library). Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
Johnson City Press
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions
ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
Johnson City Press
ETSU to host Nikki Giovanni on September 20
On Tuesday, ETSU will be welcoming world-renowned Black poet Nikki Giovanni to Ball Hall, where she will be reading selections of her work, hosting a Q&A session, and signing books. Giovanni is known across the world, both in academic and public spheres, for her poetry which often centers on race,...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Choirs kicking off concert season
The East Tennessee State University Choirs open their concert season later this month with a performance at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The concert is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Center Grand Hall.
Comments / 0