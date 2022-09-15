Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
FOX Sports
Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Kansas' Lance Leipold headline candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska
FOX college football analyst Bruce Feldman joins to talk potential replacements for Scott Frost at Nebraska. Matt Campbell from the Iowa State Cyclones, Lance Leipold from the Kansas Jayhawks and Jamey Chadwell from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
FOX Sports
'It's an emotional game' - Jimmy Garappolo on 49ers' return at home against Seattle
After Trey Lance's injury, Jimmy Garappolo made an emotional return at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Garappolo led the 49ers to a victory 27-7 over Seahawks.
FOX Sports
CFB Week 3: The most unbelievable stats from another wild week
Week 3 of the college football season featured some top dogs cruising to easy victories. No. 1 Georgia routed South Carolina in its SEC opener. No. 4 Michigan shut out UConn before the Wolverines begin Big Ten play. No. 6 Oklahoma made sure rival Nebraska wouldn't pull off a shocker in its first game since firing Scott Frost.
FOX Sports
BYU vs. Oregon Highlights | CFB on FOX
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 12 BYU Cougars 41-20 in a statement game at Autzen Stadium. Bo Nix accounted for five touchdowns including two passing and three rushing. Terrance Ferguson caught two touchdowns.
FOX Sports
Why Minnesota is a top ten team | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. In the preseason, RJ predicted the Minnesota Golden Gophers would win the Big Ten west and play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. After the Gophers 3-0 start, RJ believes they already show the makings of a top ten team, which is why he ranked them 10th in his latest rankings.
Lincoln Riley has USC focused on finishing games
USC is 3-0 with an average margin of victory of more than 30 points. But Lincoln Riley is far from satisfied. He wants his USC football team to finish. After the Trojans' 41-28 road win over Stanford, Riley lamented his team's poor play in the second half. USC built a 35-14 halftime lead - ...
FOX Sports
Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD
After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
FOX Sports
Bills dominate Titans 41-7, Craig issues an apology | THE CARTON SHOW
It takes a big person to admit being wrong, and Craig Carton admits he was wrong about the Buffalo Bills. After a decisive victory over Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans, Craig places them at the top of the teams to beat in the AFC West, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch as he shares his biggest takeaways from this Monday night match up.
FOX Sports
Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore ejected after brawl in Saints vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints broke out in a fight midway through the third quarter which featured Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore and Evans were ejected from the game. The Bucs' pick-six late in the fourth helped Tampa Bay hold the Saints to 10 points.
FOX Sports
Was Trey Lance’s injury the result of Niners’ run-first approach?
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan appeared genuinely upset announcing that starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured right ankle in the team's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, potentially ending the QB's 2022 season before it really got started. "It's tough," Shanahan told reporters. "You feel for someone...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Oklahoma joins top 4, Penn State enters mix
Since the Big Ten was split into two divisions in 2014, there has never been a season when either the Big Ten East or West division had all seven teams begin their seasons 3-0, according to FOX Sports research. The closest either division had come to a perfect start through...
FOX Sports
49ers QB Trey Lance suffers fractured ankle, out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle in Sunday's matchup with Seattle and will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday, according to Niners coach Kyle Shanahan. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. A cart...
FOX Sports
Broncos and Bengals in trouble; Dolphins' big rise: Warren Sharp's NFL notes
Andy Reid and the Chiefs rarely fail to capitalize on extra rest. Since 2019, the Chiefs are 9-1 straight up, 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 to the under in regular-season games with extra rest. Including the playoffs, the Chiefs are 13-2 SU, 9-6 ATS and 10-5 to the under. No team has a better straight-up record. Only 3 teams have gone under their totals at a higher rate. Naturally, this offense tends to look fantastic.
FOX Sports
Bengals’ struggles on offense start with protecting Joe Burrow
Through two weeks of the NFL season, the Bengals seem to be pretending that their pass-protection isn't an issue. It was an issue for much of last season, and it clearly has not been fixed. It looks as though they believed the late-season success that led them to a Super...
FOX Sports
Former HC Bruce Arians investigated for role in Bucs-Saints brawl | THE CARTON SHOW
In the aftermath of the chaos surrounding the fight between Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and New Orleans Saints players, Mike Evans has been suspended for one game, and former head coach Bruce Arians is being investigated for his role after being seen on the sidelines during the scuffle. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings share their thoughts on this fallout, and Arians' culpability.
FOX Sports
Maryland's Greg China-Rose: Former walk-on never quit on football dream
"Don't ever quit. Do you see your dream? Do you believe in your dream? Then you do whatever it takes to get to your dream." Those are the words of Greg China-Rose, a redshirt senior defensive lineman for the Maryland Terrapins. On Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), China-Rose will line up across from the rather large, scary and talented offensive linemen of the defending Big Ten champs.
FOX Sports
Packers improved, but does Aaron Rodgers trust young WRs?
The Green Bay Packers followed up an ugly Week 1 loss with a resounding 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears this past weekend. With all eyes on Aaron Rodgers and the new-look Packers offense, the back-to-back NFL MVP looked sharp from start to finish, throwing for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Most importantly, Rodgers completed 19 passes to nine different players in the victory.
FOX Sports
Do Broncos fans' boos show Nathaniel Hackett is 'over his head?' | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos narrowly defeated the Houston Texans at home, rallying to a 16-9 Week 2 win. Russell Wilson threw for 219 yards, a touchdown and interception. Fans booed Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett for play calling and organizational issues. Colin Cowherd explains how Hackett is 'over his head.'
