Johnson City Press
Unicoi County High School last in Tennessee to become Ayers Foundation Scholarship school
Unicoi County High School students received a huge surprise on Monday morning — $16,000 toward their college education. The Ayers Foundation announced on Monday that Unicoi County High School would be the last Tennessee high school to become an Ayers Foundation Scholarship School.
Johnson City Press
Cheek leads Science Hill to District 1-AA golf title
ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting on Monday at the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Science Hill won the boys team title with ease by shooting 305 while Dobyns-Bennett took the girls trophy, carding a 149.
Johnson City Press
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Engineering program earns highly respected ABET accreditation
East Tennessee State University’s College of Business and Technology continues to increase students’ competitive edge to excel in future career opportunities, thanks in part to nine programs that have earned ABET accreditation. The newly released data reveals a significant milestone for the college’s Engineering program following an August...
Johnson City Press
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
Johnson City Press
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Jason Martin, Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Johnson City Press
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
Johnson City Press
South Greene sweeps District 1-A golf titles; UH boys, girls qualify for region
BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to wins in Monday’s District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course. The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 to win the boys team title. They won by an even larger margin, 163-203, in the girls’ competition.
Johnson City Press
ETSU wins grant to help low-income, first-generation students
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University will receive the federally funded Student Support Services STEM and Health Sciences grant, a competitive award worth more than $1.3 million over the next five years. The grant supports an additional 120 students pursuing degrees in a variety...
Johnson City Press
ETSU to bring world-famous drone show to campus for International Day of Peace
East Tennessee State University’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement has announced its inaugural event ETSU Together, an interdepartmental program celebrating International Day of Peace, which will be observed Wednesday, Sept. 21. As a part of the event, organizers have coordinated an aerial drone show in which over 100...
Johnson City Press
Milligan PA students receive white coats
Milligan University celebrated 26 future physician assistants in the university’s Gregory Center on Sept. 10, as they walked across the stage to receive their white coats. Family and friends were also there to celebrate their loved ones’ accomplishments. “The white coat signifies the great responsibility these professionals have...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan commission funds part of Petworks proposal, re-elected Venable and Gardner
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore. That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.
Johnson City Press
ETSU to host Nikki Giovanni on September 20
On Tuesday, ETSU will be welcoming world-renowned Black poet Nikki Giovanni to Ball Hall, where she will be reading selections of her work, hosting a Q&A session, and signing books. Giovanni is known across the world, both in academic and public spheres, for her poetry which often centers on race,...
Johnson City Press
Volunteer High School to host first homecoming parade in 16 years
CHURCH HILL– This year, the Volunteer High School Student Government Association is sponsoring a revival of the homecoming parade tradition, which hasn’t taken place for approximately 16 years. The last reported VHS Homecoming parade was believed to have been held in 2006. SGA Senior Class Governor Eliza Smith...
Johnson City Press
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Johnson City Press
Big-time challenges await for Indians, Hilltoppers
It’s Reckoning Friday for a pair of Northeast Tennessee heavyweights. No, it isn’t the biggest game of the regular season for either Dobyns-Bennett or Science Hill, and neither team even faces a region opponent.
Johnson City Press
Democrat gubernatorial candidate visits Elizabethton today
ELIZABETHTON — The Democratic candidate for governor in this year’s sate election will be in downtown Elizabethton today to visit with citizens and talk about critical issues facing the state. Dr. Jason Martin will speak at the Carter County Courthouse at 4 p.m. After he finishes his speech,...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Choirs kicking off concert season
The East Tennessee State University Choirs open their concert season later this month with a performance at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The concert is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Center Grand Hall.
