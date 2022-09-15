Read full article on original website
Washington County officials say August election was 'fair and honest'
Washington County election officials say unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from a candidate who narrowly lost in August are false and unproductive. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Monday that it was “not possible” to manipulate the results on the MicroVote voting machines in the way James Reeves, an independent candidate who lost the county mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes on Aug. 4, has alleged.
Sullivan commission funds part of Petworks proposal, re-elected Venable and Gardner
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore. That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.
Unicoi BMA votes to rezone property, hire civil engineer for Massachusetts Avenue project
The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rezone property in town during their meeting Monday. The property located on Unicoi Drive will be rezoned from B-3 Intermediate Business to A-1 General Agriculture.
Changes are coming to the Washington County Health Department
Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department. The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
Democrat gubernatorial candidate visits Elizabethton today
ELIZABETHTON — The Democratic candidate for governor in this year’s sate election will be in downtown Elizabethton today to visit with citizens and talk about critical issues facing the state. Dr. Jason Martin will speak at the Carter County Courthouse at 4 p.m. After he finishes his speech,...
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions
ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Jason Martin, Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINTON COUNTY Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday. Authorities say that an SUV was going south, and a truck was going north on Tennessee State Highway 81. The SUV, while trying to turn onto the 81...
WCSO hosts child safety seat check-up
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting a child car seat check-up on Friday. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will allow people to stop by and make sure their child’s car seat is installed correctly, according to a press release.
Aug 7 start? Draft Kingsport schools 2023-24 calendar set for vote Oct. 11
KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7. That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
Unicoi County High School last in Tennessee to become Ayers Foundation Scholarship school
Unicoi County High School students received a huge surprise on Monday morning — $16,000 toward their college education. The Ayers Foundation announced on Monday that Unicoi County High School would be the last Tennessee high school to become an Ayers Foundation Scholarship School.
Report recommends 'retrofit or replacement' of D-B dome
KINGSPORT — A Phase 1 report on the structural integrity of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s unused Buck Van Huss Dome recommends a “retrofit or replacement” of the structure. However, the document indicates no dangerous cracks or sinking of the more than 50-year-old wooden structure, according to Kingsport...
Widow of Greene County native killed in police standoff files federal lawsuit
The widow of a Greene County, Tennessee man shot and killed in Nashville by nine police officers has filed a federal lawsuit against the law enforcement agencies involved. Landon Estep, 37, was in a standoff and armed with a boxcutter on Interstate 65 when he was killed. AP reports said...
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 20
Sept. 20, 1888: The Comet reported several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Susie Vest had a Stroke of paralysis the latter part of last week and now lies in an unconscious condition at the home of her son, W. J. Vest. She is not expected to recover.”
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Sept. 18-24)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library). Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup truck in Watauga County, troopers say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend when a pickup truck cut in front of him while trying to make a turn in Watauga County, troopers said. At about 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, Benjamin Corey Trivette, 28, of Boone, was riding a 2001 Yamaha on U.S. Highway 421 at Landfill Road.
State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON – The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton, Va. address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to State...
