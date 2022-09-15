ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Johnson City Press

Washington County officials say August election was 'fair and honest'

Washington County election officials say unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from a candidate who narrowly lost in August are false and unproductive. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Monday that it was “not possible” to manipulate the results on the MicroVote voting machines in the way James Reeves, an independent candidate who lost the county mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes on Aug. 4, has alleged.
