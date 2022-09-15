ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Active COVID-19 cases continue decline in West Virginia; three more deaths added

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total continued to decline Tuesday while health officials reported three more virus-related deaths. The active total dipped further below 2,000 for a second straight day to 1,782, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state added 442 new positive cases for the day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Active COVID-19 total dips below 2,000 in West Virginia for first time since July

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dipped below 2,000 Monday for the first time since July. The state’s active total sat at 1,850, the lowest it’s been since July 8, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The drop comes despite the addition of 1,223 new positive cases over the weekend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Southern W.Va. Community and Technical College the latest to expand nursing program

LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — In December last year, Gov. Jim Justice announced a $48 million strategic plan to tackle the ongoing nursing shortage. A number of colleges have implemented accelerated nursing programs recently as part of the statewide plan. Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is the latest to add such a program.
COLLEGES
