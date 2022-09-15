Read full article on original website
Active COVID-19 cases continue decline in West Virginia; three more deaths added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total continued to decline Tuesday while health officials reported three more virus-related deaths. The active total dipped further below 2,000 for a second straight day to 1,782, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state added 442 new positive cases for the day.
Active COVID-19 total dips below 2,000 in West Virginia for first time since July
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dipped below 2,000 Monday for the first time since July. The state’s active total sat at 1,850, the lowest it’s been since July 8, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The drop comes despite the addition of 1,223 new positive cases over the weekend.
Magistrate court fines, fees and court costs can now be paid online in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia magistrate court fines, fees and court costs can now be paid online. The service, available through the West Virginia Judiciary website, became available Friday and can be found here. Individuals will be able to enter their case number and pay the amount owed...
Southern W.Va. Community and Technical College the latest to expand nursing program
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — In December last year, Gov. Jim Justice announced a $48 million strategic plan to tackle the ongoing nursing shortage. A number of colleges have implemented accelerated nursing programs recently as part of the statewide plan. Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is the latest to add such a program.
'It's just crazyland,' Gov. Justice says of White House assertion pandemic over
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — President Joe Biden's statement in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview Sunday that "the pandemic is over" is being questioned in West Virginia and downplayed by the White House Monday. “You know, I want to be super respectful to the Presidency of the United...
Maryland-based energy company plans to invest $3 billion in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — What may become a $3 billion investment with green energy aspects and 1,000 construction jobs is coming to the Mountain State in the form of a natural powering station that includes carbon capture and storage. A Maryland company said it will build a natural gas...
With W.Va. animal shelters at critical capacity, local businesses step in to help
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The number of pets adopted skyrocketed during the pandemic but now animal shelters are beginning to get overcrowded. Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals. Ashley Casto is the...
Doctors: Time to get your flu shot and COVID booster if you're eligible
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As we head out of summer and into fall, flu season is on its way. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said September and October are the best months to get your flu shot, and Charleston Area Medical Center pediatrician Neil Copeland agrees. "If...
