Washington Examiner

Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master

Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
BBC

Round-up: Zelensky in freed city, while Scholz says Putin remains undaunted

As Ukraine continued to wage its counter-offensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the newly recaptured north-eastern city of Izyum on Wednesday. During his visit to the city, a key logistics hub, Mr Zelensky thanked troops and oversaw a flag-raising ceremony. He pledged that the Ukrainian flag would return...
US News and World Report

Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
BBC

Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
Reuters

"Putin will fail, Europe will prevail", says EU chief

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values.
US News and World Report

EU Lawmakers Condemn China's Live-Fire Exercises in Taiwan Strait

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Members of the European Parliament backed a resolution on Thursday that condemned China's live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and called for closer ties between the European Union and Taipei. The EU assembly said in a statement that the resolution, backed in a vote by 424 lawmakers...
US News and World Report

Portugal's Parliament Backs NATO Membership for Finland and Sweden

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament ratified the entry of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Friday, bringing the most significant expansion of the alliance since the 1990s a step closer as NATO responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 230-seat Portuguese parliament ratified the entry of...
