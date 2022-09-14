Read full article on original website
Related
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
EU leader says the bloc was wrong not to listen to countries who warned about Putin for years
The head of the European Commission said that the EU should have listened to warnings about Putin. Some EU and non-EU countries had said "for years that Putin would not stop," Ursula von der said. She called for the bloc to reduce its energy dependence on Russia even further. A...
Washington Examiner
Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master
Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas
EU countries fear a Russian gas price cap will push Moscow to cut supplies to Europe completely. At least 10 countries propose the cap to apply to all suppliers, as EU ministers meet Friday. Putin said a cap was stupid and threatened to cut off all energy exports to those...
Future of Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, W.Balkans lies in EU, chief says
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union is not complete without Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Western Balkan countries, the head of the 27-nation bloc's executive said in an annual policy speech on Wednesday.
EU lawmakers' call to cut funds to Hungary a 'boring joke' -Orban
BELGRADE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday the European Parliament's call earlier this week to cut funds to Hungary over democratic backsliding was a "boring joke."
BBC
Round-up: Zelensky in freed city, while Scholz says Putin remains undaunted
As Ukraine continued to wage its counter-offensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the newly recaptured north-eastern city of Izyum on Wednesday. During his visit to the city, a key logistics hub, Mr Zelensky thanked troops and oversaw a flag-raising ceremony. He pledged that the Ukrainian flag would return...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
Putin threatens to restrict Ukrainian grain exports for European countries, accusing them of acting 'like colonial powers'
Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin threatened Wednesday to restrict Ukrainian grain exports to European countries and accused them of acting "like colonial powers," as he used misleading figures to claim that developing countries are receiving a fraction of the exports they were expecting under the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Meloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, likely to be Italy's next prime minister after elections this month, is unfit to lead the country, her critics said on Friday after she backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a row with Europe.
Putin: 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey will be paid for in roubles
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey would be paid for in roubles, and that an agreement on this would come into force soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
"Putin will fail, Europe will prevail", says EU chief
STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values.
EU executive chief backs call to reform way bloc acts and decides
STRASBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced her support on Wednesday for the idea of reforming EU institutions through an update of the European Union's treaties, something she said citizens had shown they wanted.
EU executive to recommend cutting billions for Hungary - sources
BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
China’s support for war in Ukraine remains vague after meeting with Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional summit in Uzbekistan on Thursday, in light of Russia’s reportedly strained status in Ukraine. The two countries have established a sort of alliance since the war began in Ukraine in February. However, during the televised meeting,...
Biden Administration, EU Reportedly Pressurize Turkey To Enforce Russia Sanctions
The Biden Administration and the European Union are putting pressure on Turkey to enforce Russia sanctions amid concerns that its banking sector is a potential backdoor for illicit finance, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. What Happened: The U.S. authorities are focusing on Turkish banks that have integrated into Mir,...
US News and World Report
EU Lawmakers Condemn China's Live-Fire Exercises in Taiwan Strait
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Members of the European Parliament backed a resolution on Thursday that condemned China's live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and called for closer ties between the European Union and Taipei. The EU assembly said in a statement that the resolution, backed in a vote by 424 lawmakers...
US News and World Report
Portugal's Parliament Backs NATO Membership for Finland and Sweden
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament ratified the entry of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Friday, bringing the most significant expansion of the alliance since the 1990s a step closer as NATO responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 230-seat Portuguese parliament ratified the entry of...
Comments / 0