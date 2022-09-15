Read full article on original website
Shania Twain announces new song, 'Waking Up Dreaming'
Shania Twain announced her new song, "Waking Up Dreaming," which she said is "just the start" of a "new chapter."
Kelly Clarkson Waited 20 Years For An 'American Idol' Reunion Like This
The singer got her moment with judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson at her Walk of Fame ceremony.
Selma Blair Will Be The First ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Contestant With MS
Dancing with the Stars is gearing up for another season and the new contestants have all been announced. Actress Selma Blair is set to compete and she will be the first person with Multiple sclerosis to enter the competition. Selma has been very transparent with her MS journey since she revealed her diagnosis in 2018.
