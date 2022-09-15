ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Square News

Opinion: College students should not have to pay for Metrocards

New York City is not cheap. We know that. As students in the nation’s largest city by population, we find ways to finesse every discount code for restaurant takeout and take advantage of the free museum passes we can find through NYU. Existing is a treasure hunt of saving money because it feels like we are always weighed down by the immense prices of our daily necessities. The average rent in Manhattan exceeded $5,000 this summer. Households in and around the city pay 49.1% more for electricity than the national average. Food prices in the area increased 10.2% throughout the past year. This is at an alarming rate for me, a student told all his life that it is cheap and affordable to cook at home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: Adjuncts need better pay now, but NYU is dragging its feet

The current contract between NYU and the adjunct union ACT-UAW Local 7902 expires at midnight on Sept. 30. In negotiating the next four-year contract, the union is demanding better pay and benefits, more affordable health insurance, better reappointment rights, and pay for training. These are all basic and necessary elements of the fair contract they deserve and need, especially because NYU has dragged out negotiations for the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Making a sustainable IMPACT beyond the runway

Walking into any big-box retail store, you probably have no idea about the who, what and where behind your favorite pieces — IMPACT NYFW strives to change that. IMPACT, a non-profit New York Fashion Week organization, presented its fourth show at Midtown’s Studio Arte on Saturday, Sept. 17. Its flea market vibes with pop-up shops, hors d’oeuvres and sips made this runway experience more interactive. All ticket proceeds went to Fabscrap, the event’s beneficiary that works with over 600 different brands in New York City to recycle their commercial waste.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Education
Washington Square News

Safe Ride wait times shortened by 30% over the last year

Safe Ride, NYU’s free late-night shuttle service operated in partnership with Via Transportation, has decreased wait times by an average of four minutes despite a 40% increase in ridership over the last year, according to university spokesperson Shonna Keogan. The university is also working with Via to create an NYU-specific ride-share app.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy