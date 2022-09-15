Read full article on original website
John Oliver Perplexed Over UK Censorship Of His Queen Joke: Didn’t She Have “This Incredible Sense Of Humor”?
John Oliver was a bit puzzled that his reference on HBO’s Last Week Tonight to the “shocking” death of Queen Elizabeth II was censored by Sky television in the UK. Or at least that’s what he told Seth Meyers last night on NBC’s Late Night. With more than a little comic disingenuousness, Oliver insisted that his censored comment – he’d said that the UK “was reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes” – wasn’t even a joke, but merely a fact stated with “a kind of dickish inflection.” “And yet they cut it out,” Oliver continued, “which...
Netflix Unveils Spine-Chilling Trailer of Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’
Netflix has released the official trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new horror series “The Midnight Club.” Based on novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode horror series follows a group of terminally ill patients in Rotterdam Home who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, with Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home. The series is created by Flanagan and “The Haunting...
Review: Coming up for air in Strout’s pandemic voyage
“Lucy by the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House) Returning to characters of previous novels, Elizabeth Strout folds them into COVID-19’s twist of fate in “Lucy by the Sea.” Lucy’s world is on the verge of collapse, a pandemic wreaking havoc on a country on the brink of a civil war. The broader social context of doom and despair contrasts with the close and compassionate first-person narrator and reflects the novel’s primary interests in loss and love on a systemic and personal level.
Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as a sculptor at Finland art gallery
Actor appears alongside Australian musician Nick Cave and British sculptor Thomas Houseago to reveal his first ever public art exhibition
