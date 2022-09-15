ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2022. Robin Dale Parker, 40, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing. Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Congressman Higgins of Louisiana Announces Nearly $3 Million in Funding For Coastal Restoration Efforts In Cameron Parish

Congressman Higgins of Louisiana Announces Nearly $3 Million in Funding For Coastal Restoration Efforts In Cameron Parish. Louisiana / Washington, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana announced on September 19, 2022, that the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Gulf Coast Restoration has awarded the Rockefeller Refuge Gulf Shoreline Stabilization project $2,994,006.60.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for the Alleged Rape of a Minor Over Several Years

Louisiana Man Arrested for the Alleged Rape of a Minor Over Several Years. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on September 8, deputies received a complaint about Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, of Sulphur, Louisiana, allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor under the age of 15. According to the victim, the occurrences had been recurring for several years, with the most recent occurring the day before.
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

