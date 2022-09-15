Read full article on original website
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2022. Robin Dale Parker, 40, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing. Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022.
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Congressman Higgins of Louisiana Announces Nearly $3 Million in Funding For Coastal Restoration Efforts In Cameron Parish
Congressman Higgins of Louisiana Announces Nearly $3 Million in Funding For Coastal Restoration Efforts In Cameron Parish. Louisiana / Washington, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana announced on September 19, 2022, that the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Gulf Coast Restoration has awarded the Rockefeller Refuge Gulf Shoreline Stabilization project $2,994,006.60.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
54-year-old man in custody, expected to face charges after chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 54-year-old New Caney man is in the custody and could possibly face charges after chase that started in Orange County and ended in Louisiana. It happened on Saturday. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a reckless driver on shortly around 12:55 p.m., Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Lake Charles donut shop owner accused of firing gun to break up verbal altercation
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A donut shop owner was cited after allegedly shooting a gun to break up a small group of people arguing outside of her store. The incident happened at the Donut King on Hwy. 14 in Lake Charles on Wed., Sept. 14. Witnesses say there was...
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday, September 16, 2022, that inmate Dustin Causey walked away from a facility in DeQuincy, Louisiana while in custody around 8:30 a.m. He was dressed casually in a white shirt, blue jeans, and a NAPA hat.
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
1 Woman Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another on I-10. According to Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, west on [..]
Louisiana Woman Killed in Early Morning Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on I-10
Louisiana Woman Killed in Early Morning Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on I-10 Vinton, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, soon after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, roughly 3 miles east of the Toomey / Starks exit in Calcasieu Parish. Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, of Carlyss, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 12 – September 16
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 12 – September 16. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Louisiana Man Arrested for the Alleged Rape of a Minor Over Several Years
Louisiana Man Arrested for the Alleged Rape of a Minor Over Several Years. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on September 8, deputies received a complaint about Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, of Sulphur, Louisiana, allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor under the age of 15. According to the victim, the occurrences had been recurring for several years, with the most recent occurring the day before.
