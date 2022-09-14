ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

How To Take Advantage of a Recession

While a recession is a tough time for the economy in general, there are always pockets of opportunity in every downturn. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life. In fact, there are many axioms that suggest that...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Some consumers using credit card rewards to pay for essentials amid high inflation, study says

Americans are leaning into credit card rewards to help offset the rising costs of everyday purchases amid inflation concerns, according to a Wells Fargo study. The study surveyed over 2,000 adults in the U.S. and said that 92% of Americans are worried about rising inflation and nearly half of rewards cardholders have used these earned benefits to help offset the price of some everyday expenses.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Paying Rent Can Build Your Credit — Here’s How

More than half (51 percent) of the U.S. population is underrepresented in credit, Self Financial’s senior vice president of strategy Matt Briggs said at a financial conference. Verified payment history for some of our largest purchases — like rent and utilities — can serve as leverage for consumer credit.
ECONOMY
Money

Why Student Loan Forgiveness Could Hurt Your Credit Score

After months of suspense, it's finally official: The Biden Administration will forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Some 43 million Americans will be impacted by the plan, the Education Department estimates, including roughly 20 million borrowers who will see the entire balance of their loans disappear.
EDUCATION
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

The right strategy can make or break your retirement savings. Investing in the stock market (even during downturns) is key to building wealth. By starting now, it's possible to accumulate $1 million or more by retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
PERSONAL FINANCE
marketplace.org

Why has it taken so long for savings account interest rates to start rising?

We’ll see how aggressively officials plan to fight inflation going forward when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next week. The Fed has been raising interest rates for about five months now. The point of raising interest rates is to cool demand by making it more expensive to borrow...
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Inflation hitting day-to-day necessities like food and rent

NEW YORK -- Wall Street is continuing to find its footing Wednesday after stocks tumbled to their worst day in two years following the latest inflation report. The Dow lost more than 1,200 points Tuesday when the report on consumer prices was released. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with consumers and experts to see how they're dealing with the squeeze on their finances. "I'm applying to grad school, so I have to make sure I can apply to a certain amount that will fit my budget," college student Elijah Jones told Westbrook. Anxiety looms for Jones, who is not only waiting to hear back from...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

A 15-Year Mortgage Can Save You Over $200,000

Home buyers tend to fix upon property prices when sizing up a purchase, but it’s the interest accumulation that can really dent a homeowner’s bank account. With interest rates significantly higher in 2022 (rising from 3.4% in September, 2021 to 6.7% in September, 2022), home buyers are paying considerably more for a mortgage these days.
REAL ESTATE

