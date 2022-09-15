ETSU cuts the ribbon on the Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity

Read full article on original website
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Kingsport Times-News
Changes are coming to the Washington County Health Department
Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department. The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU wins grant to help low-income, first-generation students
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University will receive the federally funded Student Support Services STEM and Health Sciences grant, a competitive award worth more than $1.3 million over the next five years. The grant supports an additional 120 students pursuing degrees in a variety...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
Kingsport Times-News
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Kingsport Times-News
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five, and Kingsport with three. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU new student enrollment, graduation rate and employee satisfaction at record highs
Officials at East Tennessee State University received a glowing report card for the university, with leaders announcing that new student enrollment, graduation rates and employee satisfaction are all at historic highs. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, ETSU administrators shared final enrollment numbers for the fall...
Kingsport Times-News
Report recommends 'retrofit or replacement' of D-B dome
KINGSPORT — A Phase 1 report on the structural integrity of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s unused Buck Van Huss Dome recommends a “retrofit or replacement” of the structure. However, the document indicates no dangerous cracks or sinking of the more than 50-year-old wooden structure, according to Kingsport...
Kingsport Times-News
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday
NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
Kingsport Times-News
Domtar opening new plant entrance today
KINGSPORT — A new truck delivery entrance into Domtar will be open Tuesday as the manufacturer completes its $350 million transformation into a full-on containerboard facility. “This will be the permanent entrance going forward for delivery of recyclable material, as well as outbound shipments of finished product,” Troy Wilson,...
Kingsport Times-News
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Sept. 18-24)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
Kingsport Times-News
Story slam returns live for first time in two years
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will present the Re-Generation Story Slam on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first live story slam in two years. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., the theme is “beginnings.” Participants may share...
Kingsport Times-News
Aug 7 start? Draft Kingsport schools 2023-24 calendar set for vote Oct. 11
KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7. That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi BMA votes to rezone property, hire civil engineer for Massachusetts Avenue project
The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rezone property in town during their meeting Monday. The property located on Unicoi Drive will be rezoned from B-3 Intermediate Business to A-1 General Agriculture.
Kingsport Times-News
Fellowship in Fort Blackmore: Church camp set for new life
FORT BLACKMORE — If Scott County had a holy land, it might be Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp. The quiet site is surrounded by woods, untouched streams and memories of long ago summers spent on the vast property set in the Big Stoney Valley.
Kingsport Times-News
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions
ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan commission funds part of Petworks proposal, re-elected Venable and Gardner
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore. That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU to host Nikki Giovanni on September 20
On Tuesday, ETSU will be welcoming world-renowned Black poet Nikki Giovanni to Ball Hall, where she will be reading selections of her work, hosting a Q&A session, and signing books. Nikki Giovanni is known across the world, both in academic and public spheres for her poetry which often centers on...
Kingsport Times-News
Storyteller Kim Weitkamp to host concert series and workshop
JONESBOROUGH — Singer-songwriter and storyteller Kim Weitkamp, a longtime fan favorite at the National Storytelling Festival, will soon spend a week as Jonesborough’s storyteller in residence. Weitkamp appears courtesy of the International Storytelling Center, which hosts a different performer each week during its seasonal Storytelling Live! program.
