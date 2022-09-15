ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California receives $150M grant for new Otay Mesa East land port of entry

By Melina Druga
 5 days ago
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded a $150 million grant to the California Department of Transportation and the San Diego Association of Governments to support the construction of the new Otay Mesa East land port of entry.

Otay Mesa East is located along the California-Mexico border in San Diego County. The project includes the construction of a new port of entry and related transportation infrastructure.

Systems to support efficient traffic management throughout the port of entry, zero-emission chargers for staff vehicles, and inspection equipment for U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be installed.

The California Highway Patrol and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will use a new commercial vehicle enforcement facility.

“The Otay Mesa East Port of Entry is one of California’s highest priority infrastructure projects – a state-of-the-art facility that will reduce wait times, curb greenhouse gas emissions, power economic growth, enhance regional mobility and bolster international trade along the busiest border region in the Western Hemisphere,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, championed earlier this year for the grant. Padilla recently visited the site of the project with local and state officials.

#New Port#Infrastructure#Port Of Entry#Greenhouse Gas#Otay Mesa East
Transportation Today News

