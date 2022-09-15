ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland General Electric identifies savings through Connected Utility Lab initiative

By Dave Kovaleski
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 5 days ago

Portland General Electric (PGE) has identified about $340 million in potential savings through its Connected Utility Lab initiative with InnovationForce through its technology platform, which automates and democratizes innovation.

The Connected Utility is a turnkey program that includes everything a utility needs to experiment and advance grid modernization innovation efforts. It includes a use case library with over 100 use cases that are ready to deploy with solutions from ecosystem partners, automated innovation workflows and dashboard reporting, and innovation management and advisory services. It essentially allows utilities to contract with InnovationForce to deliver the Connected Utility innovation program “as-a-service.” The goal is to deliver production-ready use cases that will drive grid modernization from the cloud to the grid edge in rapid 90-day sprints.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen wildfires and ice storms. Each of those events has tested us and caused us to think differently about how to apply technology to make the grid of the future,” Larry Bekkedahl, PGE senior vice president of advanced energy delivery, said. “The Connected Utility started as a lab focused on how to deploy 5G in the utility space. But it’s gone way beyond that to change how we think about connecting our customers, employees, and the devices to deliver reliable, affordable, safe, and ultimately clean electricity.”

PGE recently completed the first 18 months of its Connected Utility Lab, identifying about $340 million in potential savings from the first set of use cases driven by leading technology ecosystem partners, including Intel, Google, the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOIL) and Expeto.

“Across the nation, regulated utilities are looking for ways to rapidly experiment with emerging technologies that will quickly advance grid modernization to achieve carbon neutral goals by 2030 and beyond,” InnovationForce CEO Kim Getgen said. “The Connected Utility is designed to provide utilities with everything they need to jump-start innovation and deliver tangible results quickly. We are grateful for PGE’s leadership and thank our ecosystem partners that created a dialogue to push the art of the possible and rapidly advance the utility of the future. We are proving that ecosystem innovation is an excellent way to attack climate change.”

The post Portland General Electric identifies savings through Connected Utility Lab initiative appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland General Electric#Electricity#Innovation Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Google#Connected Utility Lab#Innovationforce#The Connected Utility
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

30
Followers
172
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy