Survey finds U.S. retail banks deliver excellent customer service, fraud protection

A new survey has found that customers are highly satisfied with their bank’s customer service and fraud protection.

In advance of a congressional hearing with bank CEOs, Morning Consult surveyed customers from Bank of America, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, PNC, Truist, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo to determine their levels of trust and customer satisfaction.

“This survey demonstrates that customers value and appreciate the products and services their banks provide, and understand banks keep their money safe and protect them from fraud,” said Bank Policy Institute President and CEO Greg Baer.

According to the survey, 89 percent of customers rated their bank’s overall customer service as “excellent” or “good,” while 79 percent said the fees associated with their accounts are reasonable. Almost 9 out of 10 (89 percent) of customers who had been the victims of fraud were satisfied with their bank’s response, while 88 percent reported that they trust their bank to keep their money safe.

Only 1 percent rated their bank’s customer service as poor, and 2 percent said they do not trust their bank at all.

Morning Consult conducted the survey between Aug. 19 and 20 and generated responses from more than 2,200 adults.

At 10 a.m. on Sept. 21, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services will hold a hybrid hearing entitled, “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”

