ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Erika Jayne Reveals Unprecedented ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion Iciness – ‘None of Us Hugged Each Other’

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Erika Jayne teased a dramatic and historically divisive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion, revealing that RHOBH friendships were destroyed after the reunion – not Aspen.

Jayne and the rest of the cast were fresh off filming the RHOBH Season 12 reunion. And she and executive producer Andy Cohen reflected on the reunion during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live . She described the reunion as explosive with an icy outcome.

All’s well does not end well on the ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 reunion

Jayne also said for the first time ever, the cast did not leave as friends. Usually, Housewives casts will take a post-reunion photo together. They will often go out to dinner as a group after a reunion. Jayne said the fallout was too intense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPgE2_0hwRVlQN00
Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna | Randy Shropshire/Bravo

Cohen asked Jayne what she thought of the RHOBH reunion. She began her reply with a long sigh. “It was a lot,” she said on WWHL . “I mean, it was really trying. And it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us. I don’t know how you felt about it,” she added gesturing to Cohen.

“But it was tough,” she emphasized. “I will say this. None of us took a cast picture and none of us hugged each other as we walked off.”

Andy Cohen said ‘RHOBH’ fans will see why he didn’t push the cast to hug or take a photo

Co-guest and Housewives superfan actor Michael Rapaport looked stunned. Cohen confirmed the no cast photo comment. “That was a first,” Cohen said. “And I didn’t even kind of push it. And I think when you see … you will see why.”

Massive drama is already teased this season. From Lisa Rinna lashing out at the cast after her mother’s death, to Sutton Stracke taking a beating almost every episode – no one seems safe from a lashing this season. Newbie Diana Jenkins and Rinna seemingly teased on Instagram they may not return to the show, but nothing is confirmed.

The ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 reunion damaged friendships – not the trip to Aspen

After a painful trip to Aspen that clearly divided the group, an RHOBH fan asked Jayne if the trip ruined friendships. On the WWHL After Show , Jayne said it wasn’t the trip that caused problems. “A lot of my relationships … I think more so the reunion than Aspen,” she said about what has impacted her friendships with the RHOBH cast.

“Because we said a lot of things at the reunion and there were some really big developments after that I think had more of an impact,” she added. Those developments likely included the massive social media drama caused by the Garcelle Beauvais and Jenkins feud that ultimately ended up hurting Beauvais’s son Jax.

Also, Jenkins recently made a public proclamation that she would donate $100,000 to the victims of the Lion Air plane crash– a legal case Jayne’s estranged attorney husband Tom Girardi handled. Girardi is accused of embezzling the settlement funds into his private account. During the latest RHOBH Season 12 episodes, the cast urged Jayne to consider donating her million-dollar earrings to the families left behind. She reacted by verbally attacking the cast.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Dreads Seeing Sister Kathy Hilton at Upcoming Reunion

Comments / 7

can’t change Mother Nature
4d ago

Ericka definitely a nasty liability. Diana didn’t donate she is pledging which is fund raising to reach 100,000. asking others for money then will donate.Rinna exaggerates everything about Kyle’s sister why is that🤔.She said Kim dying now cryptic message about Kathy.She ordered that other tequila was a calculating move all designed to hurt Kathy. All housewives plug their stuff just don’t understand why they gave Kathy a hard time.

Reply
5
Related
RadarOnline

Drop The Lawsuit! Erika Jayne Claps Back After Nicolas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Files Bombshell Tax Fraud Case Against Her

Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton filed a lawsuit against The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, claiming she was guilty of assisting her husband in theft and fraud. Now, only days after a Los Angeles judge ruled there was no evidence to prove the reality star had any knowledge of her estranged husband Tom Girardi's wrongdoings in one of the dozens of suits hedged against her, Jayne is demanding Fulton's case be dropped. Jayne's claimed she and her company "further deny, generally and specifically, that they have engaged in any wrongful conduct or that Ms. Fulton has been...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight

Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Erika Girardi
Person
Michael Rapaport
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Kathy Hilton
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rhobh#Real Housewives#Wwhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Dolores Catania Shares Her Honest Thoughts on Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair

Dolores revealed new details about her RHONJ castmate's $10,000 wedding hairstyle. On Teresa Giudice's wedding day, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member had a towering hairstyle that cost $10,000 to complete. In a recent interview, Dolores Catania, who served as a bridesmaid, shared her thoughts on Teresa's unforgettable look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

SEE: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Designer Bag, Home Decor & Other Items Being Auctioned In Court-Ordered Sale

An extensive collection of items belonging to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are soon to be auctioned per court orders. RadarOnline.com can confirm that contents from the former couple's Pasadena mansion will be up for grabs as their legal drama heats up.The "Property from the Thomas and Erika Jayne Girardi Residence, A Court Ordered Sale" is kicking off at noon on Wednesday, September 21, via John Moran Auctioneers. One item featured on the now-live website is a snakeskin travel bag designed by Philipp Plein with a starting bid of $225. There...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Estranged Husband Gave Mistress $300K in Firm Funds, Report Says

Tom Girardi, the embattled lawyer and estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Erika Jayne, gave $300,000 to a Los Angeles judge with whom he was having an affair so the woman could purchase ocean-front property in 2015, according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Girardi, 83, allegedly drew the money not from his personal account, but from a trust account holding funds won by his law firm for cancer victims and the residents of a polluted California community. Many of the victims still allege they “never got a dime” of the money they were owed, according to one person who spoke to the Times. An attorney for Girardi’s former paramour, Tricia Bigelow, who retired last year, told the Times that the wire “was NOT marked as coming from a [Girardi Keese] trust account.” Jayne reacted with shock to the news on Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop,” she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a screenshot of the Times’ story.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

184K+
Followers
114K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy