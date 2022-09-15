ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania awards $246M in American Rescue Plan funds to support small businesses, job creation

By Liz Carey
Pennsylvania Business Report
Pennsylvania Business Report
 5 days ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that his state had awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding to local economic development partners to support small businesses and spur job creation.

The money, part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), would allow economic development partners to make direct equity investments and loans to small businesses across the commonwealth.

“The dollars awarded today will help businesses that are small, socially and economically disadvantaged, and those in the innovation and technology sector grow and thrive,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding aligns perfectly with my continued commitment to support businesses in Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will distribute the funds to eligible economic development partners who will administer the funds to qualifying businesses.

Wolf’s office said the funding was distributed equitably across the commonwealth and considered population data and the organizations serving each county. The goal, his office said, was to ensure that eligible businesses in the state’s 67 counties would have access to loans and equity investments.

Nearly $123 million was awarded in Direct Venture Investments, including nearly $19.7 million each to Ben Franklin Technology Partners in Central & Northern Pennsylvania, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and Innovation Works, and more than $14.7 million each to BioAdvance (Biotechnology Greenhouse Corporation of Southeastern Pennsylvania), LifeX Greenhouses, Inc. and Life Sciences Greenhouse of Central Pennsylvania.

Direct Venture Investments provide funding to economic development organizations for seed and later-stage capital for existing and emerging companies involved in developing and commercializing technologically advanced products and processes.

The awards also provided more than $123.8 million in Revolving Loan Funds to provide funds for economic development organizations to capitalize on revolving loans for small businesses.

Pennsylvania Business Report

NETL supports new research focused on undocumented orphan wells

The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory, recently announced it will support a new research consortium focused on undocumented orphaned wells. Undocumented orphaned wells were drilled before environmental laws were enacted and are not documented on public maps, or records have been lost. Over five years, the consortium will […] The post NETL supports new research focused on undocumented orphan wells appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Yaw: Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee oppose manganese regulation

Pennsylvania State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said the state’s Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee that he chairs opposes pending regulation that would limit manganese levels in waterways. In a letter to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRS), Yaw said the committee felt the state Department of Environmental Protection had overstepped its bounds by lowering […] The post Yaw: Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee oppose manganese regulation appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

UGI announces investment in renewable natural gas project in upstate New York

UGI Corporation, based in Denver, Pa., announced Tuesday that its joint venture with Global Common Ventures, LLC, Cayuga RNG, would produce renewable natural gas (RNG) in upstate New York. The project would be located in Schuyler County, N.Y., at Bergen Farms and Glenview Dairy. It is Cayuga RNG’s fourth such project. Cayuga will construct a […] The post UGI announces investment in renewable natural gas project in upstate New York appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Pennsylvania Business Report

Southwestern Pennsylvania receives $62.7M grant to build robotics, autonomy cluster

The Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative announced Friday it had received a $62.7 million grant to create a robotics and autonomy cluster. Funded through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge grants through the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the grant will fund five regional projects that will provide long-term opportunities for the area to become involved […] The post Southwestern Pennsylvania receives $62.7M grant to build robotics, autonomy cluster appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Duquesne Light to deploy additional line rating sensors to bolster grid reliability

Pittsburgh-based energy company Duquesne Light Co. in partnership with LineVision, a real-time monitoring and analytics company working with electric utilities, plans to deploy additional dynamic line rating (DLR) sensors in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companies installed LineVision’s sensors on 345kV lines last year. The technology has provided Duquesne Light with an average of 25 percent additional […] The post Duquesne Light to deploy additional line rating sensors to bolster grid reliability appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Business organizations apply for state funding through State Small Business Credit Initiative

Capital Region Economic Development Corp. (CREDC), an organization serving Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties, and its partners recently applied for $27 million in PA State Small Business Credit Initiative (PA-SSBCI) grants. The federal American Rescue Plan re-authorized and expanded the SSBCI. In this round, SSBCI provided states with $1.5 billion and generated more than $10 […] The post Business organizations apply for state funding through State Small Business Credit Initiative appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Lehigh Valley manufacturing job growth outpaces U.S. numbers

A new analysis has found that employment in the Lehigh Valley manufacturing sector grew at a faster rate than the nation as a whole over the last five years. According to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC), employment in Lehigh Valley’s manufacturing sector has grown 11 times faster than in the nation since 2017. […] The post Lehigh Valley manufacturing job growth outpaces U.S. numbers appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
BUSINESS
Pennsylvania Business Report

TeraWulf announces amendments to joint venture with Talen Energy

Bitcoin mining facility TeraWulf Inc. announced Monday it had reached an agreement with a subsidiary of Talen Energy Corporation to source zero-carbon nuclear power from Talen’s 2.5 GW Susquehanna Station in Pennsylvania for its Nautilus Cryptomine bitcoin mining facility. The facility is expected to be the first bitcoin mining site powered by 100 percent “behind […] The post TeraWulf announces amendments to joint venture with Talen Energy appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania Business Report

