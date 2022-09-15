Alcoa introduces new high-performance alloy series

Alcoa Corp. recently introduced A210 ExtruStrong, its high-strength, 6000 series alloy, and C611 EZCast alloy, a high-performance alloy.

“Aluminum is a material of choice for the low-carbon future, and alloy innovations such as A210 ExtruStrong and C611 EZCast are key to providing fit-for-purpose solutions that help automotive and industrial customers drive down costs and achieve their sustainability ambitions,” Kelly Thomas, Alcoa executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said. “Innovating new aluminum alloy technologies that can be used in sustainable applications like electric vehicles aligns with our vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future.”

A210 ExtruStrong can be used in several extruded applications, including construction, consumer goods, industrial, and transportation. It is lighter and thinner than competitive alloys and more than 40 percent stronger. The alloy is particularly suited for thin-wall structures, the company said.

C611 EZCast does not require dedicated heat treatment and is used in large die casting machines.

The 2022 International Die Casting Competition in Lexington, hosted by the North American Die Casting Association, awarded C611 EZCast an international award for excellence in structural die casting.

To date, Alcoa has developed more than 44 different wrought alloys and 40 casting alloys, including light-weighting solutions for electric vehicles.

