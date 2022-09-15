New York-based Chelsea Lighting, a lighting technology and project management company, recently opened a location in Philadelphia.

“The decision to expand our presence in the Philadelphia area was a logical step in our business growth strategy and now presents our third new office this year,” Chelsea CEO Michael Toolis said. “The greater Philadelphia market is very attractive to us. We believe our local presence will be an advantage to assert ourselves as experts in the industry and offer a service that is both cost-effective and customizable. The Chelsea team has received enthusiastic support and is excited to deliver our exceptional level of service to customers in Philadelphia. This move allows us to further advance our reputation as the lighting solutions provider of choice across the country.”

The company said its goal is to build on its presence in the East Coast. The Philadelphia office positions Chelsea to support clients in the region, extend its national footprint and bring to the region its project-management capabilities and expertise in Power over Ethernet lighting and control system technologies.

Chelsea has been expanding nationwide. In March, it opened a Fort Lauderdale office, and in June, it opened a Chicago office.

The post Chelsea Lighting opens Philadelphia location appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .