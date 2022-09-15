SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., join Anna Boarini at the Springfield Town Library for a poetry writing workshop. We’ll focus our writing on Springfield and all the community has to offer. Come and have your voice heard and tell your Springfield story through poetry. We’ll be writing together and there will be an opportunity to share your writing. All are welcome to join and no writing experience is required.

