Vermont State

vermontjournal.com

Springfield poetry workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., join Anna Boarini at the Springfield Town Library for a poetry writing workshop. We’ll focus our writing on Springfield and all the community has to offer. Come and have your voice heard and tell your Springfield story through poetry. We’ll be writing together and there will be an opportunity to share your writing. All are welcome to join and no writing experience is required.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Vermont Maple 100 begins

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The colors of Vermont’s fall foliage season are right around the corner, reminding us all of the changing seasons. Cooler temps, sweatshirts, flea markets, and the red, yellow, and orange leaves of our state’s maple trees are all part of our shared Vermont fall experience.
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Rich Earth opens “pee-cycling” depot in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rich Earth Institute is hosting the grand opening of a urine-recycling depot at the Rockingham Recycling Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Join Rich Earth at this event to learn how Rockingham area residents can now bring both their pee-cycling and recycling to the Center.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
vermontjournal.com

Busload of Books tour stops at LES

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Busloads of Books tour will make a stop at Ludlow Elementary School (LES). The Busloads of Books tour is a program spearheaded by author and illustrator duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr. In their school bus-home, they are travelling throughout the United States, visiting elementary schools, and gifting over 25,000 hardcover books to students and teachers. Below is an itinerary for Sept. 21.
LUDLOW, VT
vermontjournal.com

Political candidates discuss views at Bi-State forum

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Seven Vermont Senate, Congressional, Gubernatorial, and Lt. Gubernatorial candidates attended Bi-State Primary Care Association’s virtual Candidate Forum on Sept. 14, 2022. The Bi-State Primary Care Association notified all qualified candidates filed with the Vermont Secretary of State for these four elections. The finalists of the Aug. 9 Vermont primaries were invited to participate in the Sept. 14 Candidate Forum.
VERMONT STATE

