Springfield poetry workshop
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., join Anna Boarini at the Springfield Town Library for a poetry writing workshop. We’ll focus our writing on Springfield and all the community has to offer. Come and have your voice heard and tell your Springfield story through poetry. We’ll be writing together and there will be an opportunity to share your writing. All are welcome to join and no writing experience is required.
Vermont Maple 100 begins
MONTPELIER, Vt. – The colors of Vermont’s fall foliage season are right around the corner, reminding us all of the changing seasons. Cooler temps, sweatshirts, flea markets, and the red, yellow, and orange leaves of our state’s maple trees are all part of our shared Vermont fall experience.
Rich Earth opens “pee-cycling” depot in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rich Earth Institute is hosting the grand opening of a urine-recycling depot at the Rockingham Recycling Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Join Rich Earth at this event to learn how Rockingham area residents can now bring both their pee-cycling and recycling to the Center.
Busload of Books tour stops at LES
LUDLOW, Vt. – On Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Busloads of Books tour will make a stop at Ludlow Elementary School (LES). The Busloads of Books tour is a program spearheaded by author and illustrator duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr. In their school bus-home, they are travelling throughout the United States, visiting elementary schools, and gifting over 25,000 hardcover books to students and teachers. Below is an itinerary for Sept. 21.
Political candidates discuss views at Bi-State forum
MONTPELIER, Vt. – Seven Vermont Senate, Congressional, Gubernatorial, and Lt. Gubernatorial candidates attended Bi-State Primary Care Association’s virtual Candidate Forum on Sept. 14, 2022. The Bi-State Primary Care Association notified all qualified candidates filed with the Vermont Secretary of State for these four elections. The finalists of the Aug. 9 Vermont primaries were invited to participate in the Sept. 14 Candidate Forum.
