Julien Dossena remembers the exact Paco Rabanne collection where he felt as though he had really hit his stride. “It was Fall/Winter 2018,” recalls the house’s creative director. “It was an homage to Paco Rabanne by mixing chain mails and iconic pieces and generic wardrobe elements. It ended up being super balanced and felt real, and it allowed me to turn a page and open a new chapter of my work there, as if I knew I understood the house and I could move on to something more personal.” House founder Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, born in Spain in 1934, worked under...

