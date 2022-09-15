Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk beach nourishment update
This update on progress on the Kitty Hawk project was released on Sept. 19. Both the Magdalen and Lindholm dredges areas onsite, and Kitty Hawk’s project has been completed from the Town’s southern border to 3968 N. VA Dare Trail, in the vicinity of E. Lillian Street. The...
Police looking for N.C. man last seen at Virginia state park
According to a Facebook post from the county, 51-year-old Jim Faggione of North Carolina was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Twin Lake State Park. His vehicle was found in a parking lot at the park and he is believed to still be in the park.
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge of Nags Head, September 18
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge, age 76, of Nags Head, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Dementia. Dina was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 2, 1946, to Roy Winfred Lane and Ina Brothers Lane of Tappahannock, Virginia. Dina was preceded in death by her parents.
outerbanksvoice.com
Raymond McCoy Burnette of Elizabeth City, September 16
Raymond “Ray” Burnette, age 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on June 30, 1947 to the late Douglas Allen Burnette and Violet Anderson Rushe. He is survived by his wife Mary Colson Burnette of 53 years. Raymond was a pipefitter in the manufacturing industry. He loved the outdoors, especially golf, hunting, archery, and fishing. He has received over 50 golfing trophies. Raymond also enjoyed wood crafting, painting, playing pool, cards, chess, old westerns, and NASCAR races. He was a very hard worker.
outerbanksvoice.com
Duck man wins $100,000 in lottery
The NC Education Lottery announced today that a Duck resident hit a six-figure lottery jackpot last week. Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
WXII 12
North Carolina tractor-trailer driver killed after hitting I-85 bridge
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer driver died Wednesday morning after crashing into a bridge on Interstate 85. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The highway patrol said the Mack tractor-trailer driver was traveling south...
outerbanksvoice.com
Virginia Tillett Center’s Sandy Pace honored as AARP Hometown Hero
Among other winners, AARP in Coastal North Carolina has named Sandy Pace, Director of the Virginia S. Tillett Community Center, as a 2022 AARP Inspiration Award winner. AARP recently honored people and organizations up and down the coast who have been working to improve our hometowns and rural communities, fight fraud, help veterans or support family caregivers at its annual “Inspiration Awards.” This year’s winners were nominated by the public for these special awards.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Gibson Edward Lee from Gouker David M/014858000—Lot 28 Sec 1 Askins Creek/$605,000/Improved Residential. Roughton Charles S from Anglers Inc/014692051—Private Access Area Sec 2 Avon Shrs/$4,000/Vacant Residential. Buxton. Harrington Philip J III from Sposato William T/017161000—Lot 12 Sec A Cape Hatt Seashore/$820,000/Improved Residential. Rothermel Daniel C from Medlin...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
North Carolina detention officer killed in single-vehicle motorcycle collision: MCSO
Brandon Thomas, 35, was the officer that died.
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Max, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
Our Pet of the week for this week is Max. Max was unfortunately surrendered into our care as his previous owner could no longer care for him. Max may be the smallest dog here, but he has the biggest personality. Max loves playing with the big dogs, going for walks and squeaky toys. We are looking for a medical foster for Max so he can undergo his heart-worm treatment. Watch this video to learn more about Max.
outerbanksvoice.com
Angel Gift Programs: Information for Applicants & Sponsors
Northern Beaches and Hatteras Island Angel Gift details announced, sponsors and applicants needed. The Outer Banks Woman’s Club is seeking sponsors and donors for their Angel Gift Program, now in it’s 35th year. The club partners in a collaborative effort with the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, whose role is the screening of applicants.
outerbanksvoice.com
Rally for Our Freedoms Set for Sunday, September 25 at 5 p.m. at Dowdy Park
A Rally for Our Freedoms will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. This critically important event will focus on taking action to defend our freedom to make our own choices about our bodies and our futures; our children’s freedom to learn; our freedom to love who we want to love; our freedom to be who we want to be; and our freedom to cast our vote and have it count. With the general election just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8, now more than ever is the time to speak out, turn out, and vote.
WJCL
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize
"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it," said the lucky winner.
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
