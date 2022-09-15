The unprecedented FBI-executed search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida resulted in the seizure of boxes of government documents, some labeled "top secret." According to federal statute 18 U.S. Code § 2071, anyone found in possession of top-secret files would not only be subject to fines and jail time but would also "be disqualified from holding any office under the United States."

