What Are the Most Common Last Names in the World?
While the Chinese have been using surnames since 2852 B.C.E., they're a modern invention elsewhere. Europeans adopted them in roughly the 15th century, while Turkey only started requiring them in 1934. Scholars say cultures that use surnames generally employed them to describe one of five characteristics:. patronymics (names that tell...
Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico as Congress expected to be called on for aid – live
Much of island is in the dark and underwater while the Fema boss will survey the damage today
Does a Criminal Conviction Bar You From Running for U.S. President?
The unprecedented FBI-executed search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida resulted in the seizure of boxes of government documents, some labeled "top secret." According to federal statute 18 U.S. Code § 2071, anyone found in possession of top-secret files would not only be subject to fines and jail time but would also "be disqualified from holding any office under the United States."
How Zen Koans Unlock the (Gateless) Gate of Enlightenment
Karate. Karaoke. Kimono. Like other familiar Japanese k-words, it's easy to reduce Zen koans into a Westernized novelty item (the Japanese word koan comes from the Chinese gung'an, which means "public case"). Maybe you've seen this famous koan on a paper placemat in a sushi restaurant:. "What is the sound...
Why Do We Call It a Piggyback Ride?
It's almost a rite of passage during childhood: climbing atop an older person's back for a piggyback ride around the house or yard. But if you stop to ponder the name of this game — piggyback ride — you're likely to be puzzled. Because people don't typically ride on the backs of pigs, even if they're sturdy, 500-pound (227-kilogram) sows.
What Kind of King Will Charles III Be?
Charles III became the king of the United Kingdom Sept. 8, 2022, having spent almost all of his 73 years preparing for this role, watching the example of his mother, Elizabeth II. Yet, he faces an uncertain course as monarch. The legacy of Charles' mother is complex. While her presence...
Worldwide Droughts Uncover Ancient Relics, Ruins and Remains
Rising global temperatures fueled by climate change have caused catastrophic droughts from Arizona to Iraq. Lake Mead just outside Las Vegas, for instance, is the reservoir spanning the border between Arizona and Nevada, and the largest by volume in the U.S. According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Mead was just 28 percent full Sept 5.
Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says
Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
