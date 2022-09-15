Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
wgel.com
Hay Fire In Mulberry Grove Sunday
Mulberry Grove firefighters were dispatched to a hay fire in a shed on 1450 Avenue in Mulberry Grove, just inside of Fayette County, Sunday around 10:11 AM. Mulberry Grove Fire Chief Mac Wall reports upon their arrival, crews found round hay bales smoldering and starting to burn inside of shed. Bales were wet down, removed from the shed and extinguished, left to smolder in a clear area. The shed did not sustain any damage to shed.
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Assumption hosts first French heritage festival
ASSUMPTION, Ill (WCIA) — Assumption will host the first French Heritage Celebration on Saturday. The early settlers of Assumption, formerly Tacusah, were immigrants from Canada, Europe or other distant parts of America. During the celebration, five of these early settlers will come to life in a performance called “The Tale of Two Cities” at the […]
Did You Know an Illinois Theater is Considered One of America’s Most Haunted Places?
Looking to get your scares on at a place that isn't exactly considered one of the most well-known haunted spots in Illinois?. I mean when it comes to haunted theaters I tend to think of the music hall in my own backyard before I consider this place. Maybe it's just...
Effingham Radio
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of mass, Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart School.
WAND TV
Danville, Champaign, and Decatur Police officers play in a softball game in honor of Chris Oberheim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Fallen officer Chris Oberheim was remembered at a softball game between the Decatur, Champaign, and Danville Police Departments. After Oberheim was killed in the line of duty in May 2021, Peacemaker Project 703 was formed. His wife, Amber Oberheim said she is focused on helping other families with loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
WAND TV
Multiple garbage trucks destroyed in fire
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — Several garbage trucks are now unusable after a fire early Tuesday morning. Firefighters with the Harristown Fire Protection District responded to the Waste Management facility off of Bear Road just before 1 a.m. Once on scene, they found multiple trucks on fire with thick black smoke billowing into the air. The fire was large enough to warrant an additional response from Warrensburg, Niantic and South Wheatland firefighters.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Death Ruled Accidental
Montgomery County officials have released more information on a story from last week. On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. The Litchfield Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
wdbr.com
Teen dies from accidental gunshot
The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office says a 14 year old juvenile from Litchfield has died of an accidental gunshot wound. On Saturday, September 10th around 3:00pm , Deputies responded to a 911 call from rural Litchfield. When officers arrived they located 14 year old Austin Robinson of Waggoner, who was...
WAND TV
1972 MacArthur Generals Football team inducted into the DPS Hall of Fame
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 1972 Macarthur Football team was inducted into the DPS Athletic Hall of Fame Friday. The ceremony took place during halftime of the Crosstown Rivalry between the Generals and Eisenhower. 15 other former student-athletes and coaches were inducted as well. The 1972 Generals are one of...
Domestic disturbance results in gunfire
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Around 1:55 a.m. on Sept 17, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of North Missouri and Orchard Streets in Atwood. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who had discharged his gun […]
14news.com
Trial date set for man accused of 2014 murder
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The trial date has been set for a man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018. [Evansville man linked to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County
An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
Effingham Radio
Ramsey Man Killed In Vehicle Accident Saturday Evening
A Ramsey man was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that 72 year old Rex L. Moreland of Ramsey was killed on Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a road ditch on U.S. Route 51 between Vandalia and Ramsey. Coroner Harris says he pronounced Moreland dead at 10:20 pm at the scene of the accident.
wgel.com
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
