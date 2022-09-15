ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 18

BigBotz One
4d ago

Wonder if the Feds will run all the guns there like they've been doing in Rochester and arrest anyone with a gun manufactured in another state. It's the new workaround to lock people up indefinitely without bond.

Reply
4
Steve Wilcox
4d ago

just follow the 2nd amendment and tell the government where to shove it

Reply
20
Jason Frost
4d ago

Ignore nys illegal unconstitutional gun laws. Join a constitutional well regulated citizen militia.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Lawsuit Filed Over New NY State Gun Law Restricting Concealed Carried

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two Western New York residents have filed a lawsuit against a new state gun law restricting concealed carried. Back on September 1, the new law went into effect expanding the number of sensitive and restricted locations where guns could be carried, like schools, daycares, libraries, restaurants that serve alcohol.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Judge Anthony Brindisi Sworn in as New Court of Claims Judge

Utica, NY – Surrounded by family and friends, Judge Anthony Brindisi was sworn in as the new Court of Claims Judge for the Utica region*. The oath was administered to Brindisi by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Claims, Judge Richard Sise in the Utica Court of Claims courtroom. The former Congressman and State Assemblyman was officially nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul back in May to be a Judge on the Court of Claims and his nomination was unanimously approved by the State Senate in June. The Court of Claims is the official forum for claims against the State of New York and certain State-related authorities.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Gun Show returns to the fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The largest gun show in the state was back in Syracuse this weekend, but not before some initial confusion as to whether or not it would be allowed. New gun laws blocked people from carrying guns into certain public spaces labeled as sensitive areas but...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Geddes, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse.com

Investigation of fraudulent NY nominating petitions moving forward

Albany, N.Y. — Investigators with the Albany County District Attorney’s office and the state Board of Elections are moving forward with an investigation that’s focusing on thousands of duplicate signatures that were submitted in nominating petitions in an effort to secure the Independence Party ballot line for Republican gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway

An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Dealers#Gun Control Laws#Gun Laws#Ny State Fairgrounds#The Syracuse Gun Show
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

NY offers new, free services to help with immigration naturalization

Albany, N.Y. — State officials are working with immigration advocates to help streamline the process for an estimated 800,000 New Yorkers who are eligible to naturalize. The Office for New Americans is expected to provide free online naturalization application assistance and virtual legal support, state officials announced in celebration of Citizenship Day, which was Sept. 17. The online portal, Citizenshipworks, has been used to help people access services in other states, too.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
wrfalp.com

New State Concealed Carry Gun Law Faces Challenge in Federal Court

According to the lawsuit, filed on September 13 by two Western New Yorkers, the state’s expansion of sensitive and restricted locations constitutes a “de facto ban on the carriage of loaded, operable handguns for self-defense.”. A new state gun control bill went into effect on September 1 that...
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Oneida Indian Nation to launch marijuana business, including sales, by 2023

Verona N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation has announced plans to launch a “seed to sale” marijuana business that is expected to open retail outlets in 2023. The Oneidas will grow and process marijuana in a new 50,000-square-foot facility to be built on Hill Road in Verona. Construction will start next month. Retail shops will be located on yet-to-be disclosed properties on nation territory. The Oneidas’ territory includes land in Oneida and Madison counties.
VERONA, NY
Syracuse.com

1 Upstate NY place is among top 50 with fastest rising home values in state

Most of the places in New York with fast-rising home values are in the New York City area, but one among the top 50 is found in Upstate New York. The hamlet of Silver Bay in Warren County on the shores of Lake George ranks No. 32 in the state for the pace of its increase in home values, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website ranked locations in New York by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending in July.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

See the 3 Onondaga County towns where home sale prices are up over $50,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices continue to rise across most of Onondaga County, including three towns where the average is up more than $50,000 from this time last year. Average sale prices have risen at least $50,000 from a year ago in Skaneateles, Spafford and Lysander, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. The numbers reflect sales through Sept. 13.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
TRAVEL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy