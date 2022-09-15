Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln Riley has USC focused on finishing games
USC is 3-0 with an average margin of victory of more than 30 points. But Lincoln Riley is far from satisfied. He wants his USC football team to finish. After the Trojans' 41-28 road win over Stanford, Riley lamented his team's poor play in the second half. USC built a 35-14 halftime lead - ...
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0