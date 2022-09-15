ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Vermonter working to help judges flee from Afghanistan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One Vermonter is working to help judges from Afghanistan and their families flee the country. Patricia Whalen of Westminster is a retired judge and a member of the International Association of Women Judges. She says Vermont specifically has a connection because of a program they held for 10 years. It was the Vermont Judicial Education Program for Afghan Women Judges. They connected with about 35 judges.
WCAX

Should you be able to sue police? Qualified immunity in the spotlight

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Area NAACP is looking to reset the conversation over qualified immunity-- legal protections for government officials. It comes ahead of a key report examining how often the legal doctrine is used by Vermont law enforcement. The debate over qualified immunity was divisive and it...
WCAX

Forest Future Strategic Roadmap: the future of Vermont’s forests

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A roadmap for the future of Vermont’s forests is coming soon. Mike Snyder, Commissioner of the Department of Forest Parks and Recreation, is challenged with creating the Forest Future Strategic Roadmap, to strengthen, modernize, promote, and protect our forests and their products. The state is now in the process of setting up an advisory panel that will begin meeting, so they can start to set the future of Vermont’s forests.
WCAX

Doctors recommend Vermonters get flu shots sooner rather than later

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an off-year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back, according to medical experts. Kinney Drugs said Australia is coming out of its winter flu season that exceeded its five-year average, with COVID-19 cases rising at the same time. So, like every year,...
WCAX

Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft

Flu season starts soon and doctors recommend Vermonters get vaccinated sooner rather than later. After an off year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back according to medical experts. New York governor eyes Puerto Rico hurricane response. Updated: 7 hours ago. As hurricane Fiona drenches Puerto Rico, leaving...
WCAX

39th annual Pride Parade in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets on Sunday for the 39th annual Pride Parade. The Pride Parade is a celebration of Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community, but it also serves as a bridge to garner support and create alliances. This year’s theme was metamorphosis,...
WCAX

Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters

The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. The Burlington Electric Department hosted their first Net Zero Energy Festival to promote the use of all things running off electric and battery power. Federal Judge signs off on Jay Peak Resort sale.
WCAX

What to do: Sunday, September 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 18!. Today the Japan-America Society of Vermont is hosting Matsuri 2022, a Japanese cultural festival of arts, crafts, music, and food. At the Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be a huge variety of activities including martial arts, origami, a bonsai exhibit, calligraphy, and more. Entry is free, and there are concerts and demonstrations throughout the day. It’s a great opportunity for Vermonters to celebrate Japanese culture.
WCAX

Learning more about Japanese culture in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. The Tuttle Middle School served as the host of the Japanese festival over the weekend. It’s a chance for the Japanese community to gather together to appreciate and share their culture. The Japan Council came up from Boston to help organize the event. The Japanese-American Society usually has two of these gatherings each year. The goal is to educate Vermonters about Japan’s traditions and teachings.
WCAX

A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington

For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets for the 39th annual Pride Parade. Annual walk brings awareness and comfort to those affected by Alzheimer’s. Updated:...
WCAX

Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
