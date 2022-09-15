Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
WCAX
Vermonter working to help judges flee from Afghanistan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One Vermonter is working to help judges from Afghanistan and their families flee the country. Patricia Whalen of Westminster is a retired judge and a member of the International Association of Women Judges. She says Vermont specifically has a connection because of a program they held for 10 years. It was the Vermont Judicial Education Program for Afghan Women Judges. They connected with about 35 judges.
WCAX
Should you be able to sue police? Qualified immunity in the spotlight
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Area NAACP is looking to reset the conversation over qualified immunity-- legal protections for government officials. It comes ahead of a key report examining how often the legal doctrine is used by Vermont law enforcement. The debate over qualified immunity was divisive and it...
WCAX
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - The Big E is underway in Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Vermont house is full, with 23 vendors bringing products from the Green Mountain State to all of New England. The Skinny Pancake, Vermont Clothing Company and the Long Trail Brewing Company are three of the Vermont...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making the trip
Woman stabbed in Battery Park, suspect known to Police. Burlington City Council approve new recruitment coordinator position inside BPD. Burlington City Council approve new recruitment coordinator position inside BPD. Updated: 15 hours ago. Even on gray days, there’s plenty of color in one Morrisville home. Amanda Foss puts it in...
WCAX
Forest Future Strategic Roadmap: the future of Vermont’s forests
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A roadmap for the future of Vermont’s forests is coming soon. Mike Snyder, Commissioner of the Department of Forest Parks and Recreation, is challenged with creating the Forest Future Strategic Roadmap, to strengthen, modernize, promote, and protect our forests and their products. The state is now in the process of setting up an advisory panel that will begin meeting, so they can start to set the future of Vermont’s forests.
WCAX
Doctors recommend Vermonters get flu shots sooner rather than later
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an off-year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back, according to medical experts. Kinney Drugs said Australia is coming out of its winter flu season that exceeded its five-year average, with COVID-19 cases rising at the same time. So, like every year,...
WCAX
Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft
Flu season starts soon and doctors recommend Vermonters get vaccinated sooner rather than later. After an off year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back according to medical experts. New York governor eyes Puerto Rico hurricane response. Updated: 7 hours ago. As hurricane Fiona drenches Puerto Rico, leaving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
39th annual Pride Parade in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets on Sunday for the 39th annual Pride Parade. The Pride Parade is a celebration of Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community, but it also serves as a bridge to garner support and create alliances. This year’s theme was metamorphosis,...
WCAX
Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters
The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. The Burlington Electric Department hosted their first Net Zero Energy Festival to promote the use of all things running off electric and battery power. Federal Judge signs off on Jay Peak Resort sale.
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, September 18
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 18!. Today the Japan-America Society of Vermont is hosting Matsuri 2022, a Japanese cultural festival of arts, crafts, music, and food. At the Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be a huge variety of activities including martial arts, origami, a bonsai exhibit, calligraphy, and more. Entry is free, and there are concerts and demonstrations throughout the day. It’s a great opportunity for Vermonters to celebrate Japanese culture.
WCAX
Learning more about Japanese culture in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. The Tuttle Middle School served as the host of the Japanese festival over the weekend. It’s a chance for the Japanese community to gather together to appreciate and share their culture. The Japan Council came up from Boston to help organize the event. The Japanese-American Society usually has two of these gatherings each year. The goal is to educate Vermonters about Japan’s traditions and teachings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington
For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets for the 39th annual Pride Parade. Annual walk brings awareness and comfort to those affected by Alzheimer’s. Updated:...
WCAX
Fiona brings back memories of Maria for families with loved ones in Puerto Rico
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - For those with loved ones on the island of Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona is an all-too-familiar reminder of the power of Mother Nature. That includes a woman in the Upper Valley whose family is still in harm’s way. It’s been nearly five years to the...
WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
WCAX
Two men facing charges after crash sends family of 5 to hospital
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - After a months-long investigation two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. Essex police say back in July, officers responded to a head-on crash on Route 289, between exits 7 and 9. Police say...
Comments / 0