Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Cannabis raises risk of deadly heart problems by three-quarters, study finds
CANNABIS raises the risk of deadly heart problems by three-quarters, a major study suggests. Danish researchers analysed data on 1.6 million patients suffering from chronic pain. Nearly 5,000 were prescribed cannabis to help them deal with their condition. After a three-year follow up, scientists found those given the drug were...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain
Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
What to know about cognitive tests for dementia
There is no single test for diagnosing disorders causing dementia. Doctors use several tests and assessments to determine the cause of the person’s symptoms and rule out other possible conditions. Dementia is a general term for the loss of a range of mental abilities, including memory, language, reasoning, and...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
WebMD
Ketamine Eases Depressive Symptoms, Suicidal Thoughts, Study Says
Sept. 12, 2022 -- People with treatment-resistant depression showed fewer symptoms of depression, thoughts of suicide, and anxiety after receiving injections of ketamine, a study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry says. Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic for use in hospitals and is used illegally as a party drug...
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
MedicalXpress
Dissociation between connectivity of social brain network and real-world social network in people with social anhedonia
Social anhedonia is a reduced ability to experience pleasure from social interaction. It is one of the core features for negative symptoms in schizophrenia. Recent findings suggest that people with a high level of social anhedonia have already exhibited alterations in the social brain network and diminished correlation with real-world social network size characteristics. However, most of these findings were done at the regions of interest approach that may not be able to capture the complex relationship between brain function connectivity and real-life social behavioral adequately.
Futurity
Even mild COVID has lingering effects on young adults
After COVID-19, young people have increased cholesterol, high body mass index, and less physical stamina for a time, research finds. As a result, they may be more likely to develop metabolic disorders and cardiovascular complications in the long term. The intermediate-term and long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infections on young adults...
KevinMD.com
Why psychological explanations for long COVID are dangerous
Patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and their allies will rally in DC, London, and Edinburgh this September to “demand bold, urgent governmental action” for the millions of people living with ME, long COVID, and other infection-associated, chronic diseases. As researchers continue to find many similarities between ME and...
docwirenews.com
Long-term Impact of Cushing Disease on Quality of Life and Cognition
Given ongoing comorbidities and treatments in patients with Cushing disease in long-term remission, the specific impact of hypercortisolism on impaired cognition and quality of life (QOL) “remains debatable,” according to Emilie Pupier and colleagues in an article published in Frontiers in Endocrinology. The authors examined patients with Cushing...
Nature.com
Hypotensive effects of melatonin in rats: Focus on the model, measurement, application, and main mechanisms
The hypotensive effects of melatonin are based on a negative correlation between melatonin levels and blood pressure in humans. However, there is a positive correlation in nocturnal animals that are often used as experimental models in cardiovascular research, and the hypotensive effects and mechanism of melatonin action are often investigated in rats and mice. In rats, the hypotensive effects of melatonin have been studied in normotensive and spontaneously or experimentally induced hypertensive strains. In experimental animals, blood pressure is often measured indirectly during the light (passive) phase of the day by tail-cuff plethysmography, which has limitations regarding data quality and animal well-being compared to telemetry. Melatonin is administered to rats in drinking water, subcutaneously, intraperitoneally, or microinjected into specific brain areas at different times. Experimental data show that the hypotensive effects of melatonin depend on the experimental animal model, blood pressure measurement technique, and the route, time and duration of melatonin administration. The hypotensive effects of melatonin may be mediated through specific membrane G-coupled receptors located in the heart and arteries. Due to melatonin's lipophilic nature, its potential hypotensive effects can interfere with various regulatory mechanisms, such as nitric oxide and reactive oxygen species production and activation of the autonomic nervous and circadian systems. Based on the research conducted on rats, the cardiovascular effects of melatonin are modulatory, delayed, and indirect.
Does Brain Food Actually Exist?
During the long seafaring voyages of the 15th and 16th centuries, a period known as the Age of Discovery, sailors reported experiencing visions of sublime foods and verdant fields. The discovery that these were nothing more than hallucinations after months at sea was agonizing. Some sailors wept in longing; others threw themselves overboard.
New drug can fight antibiotic resistant infections without causing them to evolve more defenses - solving crisis that kills over one million people each year
Scientists have developed a potentially groundbreaking drug that can solve the issue of drug resistant bacteria - and save over one million lives globally each year. Peptilogics, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania biotechnology firm, published results of trials for its new drug PLG0206 last week showing that it could defeat drug-resistant infections in both the lab environment and in animals. Importantly, it also did not spur the bacteria to further mutate in a way that will lead to it gaining more resistances.
MedicalXpress
Study explores mechanisms that underlie disorders of consciousness
One of the greatest challenges in the field of neurology and intensive care medicine is correctly diagnosing the level of consciousness of a patient in coma due to severe brain injury. Scientists of the Human Brain Project (HBP) now have explored new techniques that may pave the way to better tell apart two different neurological conditions. Their findings, published in the journal eLife, reveal important information on the mechanisms of disorders of consciousness.
Is There A Connection Between Teenagers Drinking Energy Drinks And Future Drug Use?
While energy drinks pose a number of health threats on their own, they may also be linked to future drug use among teenagers who drink them.
technologynetworks.com
The Brain Is Asymmetrical. A New Study Explains How and Why
Although the brain is divided into two halves, it is not exactly a mirror image. Some functions are processed more on the left side, others more on the right. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences (MPI CBS) and Forschungszentrum Juelich (FZJ), together with an international team of neuroscientists, have now discovered heritable underpinnings of brain asymmetry—and—how much we share with monkeys.
neurologylive.com
IncobotulinumtoxinA Supported for the Treatment of Neurological Disorders in Adults
Results from a pooled analysis extend and support the safety and the tolerability of the use of incobotulinumtoxinA for the treatment of adults with neurological disorders. Study findings presented by Cynthia Comella, MD, and colleagues at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society Congress, held September 15-18, in Madrid, Spain, on the treatment of incobotulinumtoxinA for adults established by individual clinical studies suggest that the treatment is safe and tolerable in adults with neurological disorders.1.
