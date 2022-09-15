Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bay View Bash, China Lights
If you ask me, the events happening this weekend mark the unofficial start of fall. We have the Cedarburg Wine Festival, China Lights, and of course, more and more baseball!
There's a never-ending list of things to do this weekend in Milwaukee and we have highlighted a few!
Check out all that's going on.
FRIDAY
- 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Boerner Botanical Gardens
Hispanic Heritage Month event at City Hall
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- City Hall
- 200 E. Wells Street
- 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Wisconsin State Fair
- 640 S 84th St, West Allis
X-Golf opening
- American Family Field
- Gates open at 5:40 p.m.
Brewers vs Yankees
- 7:10 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way
- 7 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
SATURDAY
- 2 p.m.
- Deer District
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 am – 10 pm
- Kinnickinnic Avenue between Potter and Clement
- 6:10 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way
- 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Boerner Botanical Gardens
SUNDAY
- 10 a.m.
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 639 E. Summerfest Place
Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Downtown Cedarburg
- 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Boerner Botanical Gardens
Brewers vs Yankees
- 1:10 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way
