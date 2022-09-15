Read full article on original website
Related
Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards on playing for Dutch National Team: ‘An incredible learning ground for me’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Instead of being at Syracuse University for the start of the fall semester, Jesse Edwards was in Prague, playing for the Dutch National Team in the EuroBasket 2022. While he wasn’t in a classroom, Edwards was still learning.
Syracuse football game vs. Wagner is slotted for an evening kickoff, will stream on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — By the time Syracuse football heads into its Week 6 bye, it will have already played four coveted night games in 2022, the same amount it did in the entire 2021 season. The Orange hosts Wagner for its homecoming game at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 inside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse football wide receiver Isaiah Jones is likely out for the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost another player from its depth chart due to a game injury. Wide receiver Isaiah Jones is “probably done for the year,” SU coach Dino Babers said during his Monday press conference. Jones was holding his right arm while being helped...
Instant impact: 14 Section III boys soccer players off to a fast start
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports sees an influx of new talent every season. With players graduating, transferring or going to play a new sport, there’s always a chance for newcomers to shine. We asked every Section III coach for a player who is making an immediate impact...
Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY
Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse, among 7 unbeatens, is giving the Atlantic Division even more teeth
Syracuse, N.Y. — The race for the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte will begin to heat up over the next three weeks. In that span, Clemson plays Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Wake Forest and N.C. State each play Florida State, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cicero-North Syracuse runner finishes second at Adidas Cross Country Challenge
After committing to run for North Carlina State, Cicero-North Syracuse’s Kate Putman headed to the Tar Heel state to compete in the Adidas Cross Country Challenge championship race over the weekend. Out of 227 runners, the senior from C-NS finished in second place in the 5K championship at WakeMed...
Purdue’s penalties give Syracuse a big assist; Shrader delivers to Gadsden in wild win (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a rock fight at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon for three quarters. Then a football game broke out, with six touchdowns scored between Syracuse and Purdue in the fourth quarter and a whole lot of drama.
Section III football rankings (Week 2): 5 new teams crash poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
17 amazing things CNY high school students did this summer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York students took advantage of their summer vacations to create a lot of special memories. Syracuse.com asked CNY high schools for the stories of students who had especially cool adventures or experiences. Here are the responses we got:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 32-29 victory against Purdue on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Class of 2023 recruit Drew Fielder commits to Providence ahead of scheduled visit to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Drew Fielder, a 6-foot-11 forward in the 2023 class, committed to Providence on Monday, cutting off his recruitment just ahead of a planned visit to Syracuse. Fielder, a native of Boise, Idaho who currently attends Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif., made the decision to abruptly...
C-NS’s Hannah Boyle: ‘I’m so proud of myself for crossing the line (first)’ (83 photos)
For Hannah Boyle, running cross country has been an eye-opening transition. The senior is used to running indoor and outdoor track for Cicero-North Syracuse, including in distance events.
Syracuse receives AP Top 25 votes for first time in 2022 following last-second win over Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a thrilling, last-second win over Purdue on Saturday, Syracuse football received AP Top 25 votes Sunday. Seven AP voters had the Orange on their ballots. It’s the first time SU has appeared in any capacity in the poll so far this season. It has already received votes the past two weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
First state girls soccer poll released: 18 Section III teams earn spot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first girls soccer state rankings have been released and 18 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford is the highest-ranked team from Section III. The defending state champions earned the No. 1 spot in Class A this week. East Syracuse Minoa joins New Hartford in the top five. ESM comes in ranked No. 5.
Company news: Mike Antonacci, Ed Barno, and Ethan Gilbert open Rialto Wealth Management
Rialto Wealth Management announced its formation and the opening of its Syracuse office on Clinton Square at 126 N. Salina St., Suite 404. Mike Antonacci is a financial advisor who works with clients on tax planning, complex estate planning and investing. He has 10 years of experience in the wealth management field. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a graduate of Hamilton College and received a law degree from Albany Law School and an MBA from Union Graduate College. He currently serves on the board of the ESF College Foundation.
Watch: Baldwinsville girls soccer rallies for 2-1 win over Elmira (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville girls soccer team trailed 1-0 at the 20-minute mark of the first half of its game with Elmira on Sunday. That’s when Nicole Pelletier took over. The Bees’ sophomore scored two goals in two minutes later in the half to give Baldwinsville a 2-1 lead.
Syracuse’s win vs. Purdue came down to the wire. These 4 non-scoring plays had big impacts on the outcome
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 32-29 win over Purdue on Saturday was a game of seconds and inches. Though it will be remembered for a 42-point fourth quarter that saw four lead changes, there were moments scattered throughout the game that increased the need for the high-intensity conclusion that occurred.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0