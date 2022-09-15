ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski vows to 'carry the colours of Ukraine to the World Cup' as Andriy Shevchenko presents the Poland captain with a blue and yellow captain's armband in meeting of goalscoring greats

Robert Lewandowski has pledged to 'carry the colours of Ukraine to the World Cup' after an emotional meeting with legend Andriy Shevchenko. The war-torn country didn't make it to the finals in Qatar, losing to Wales in a play-off match, but Poland captain and Barcelona striker Lewandowski will ensure their neighbours and friends will be part of the tournament.
SOCCER

