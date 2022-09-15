ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Moscow-controlled regions to hold referendums on joining Russia

Four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine have all announced they will hold referendums later this week on officially becoming part of Russia.Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Luhansk and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces all made calls on Tuesday for lightning votes to officially leave Ukraine and be controlled by Moscow instead.The political move comes as Russia has lost territory it gained at the beginning of the war, in the past few weeks. Most recently, Ukraine recaptured a village in the Luhansk region in their bid to take back control in the whole province which was fully occupied...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski vows to 'carry the colours of Ukraine to the World Cup' as Andriy Shevchenko presents the Poland captain with a blue and yellow captain's armband in meeting of goalscoring greats

Robert Lewandowski has pledged to 'carry the colours of Ukraine to the World Cup' after an emotional meeting with legend Andriy Shevchenko. The war-torn country didn't make it to the finals in Qatar, losing to Wales in a play-off match, but Poland captain and Barcelona striker Lewandowski will ensure their neighbours and friends will be part of the tournament.
SOCCER

