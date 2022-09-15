Four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine have all announced they will hold referendums later this week on officially becoming part of Russia.Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Luhansk and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces all made calls on Tuesday for lightning votes to officially leave Ukraine and be controlled by Moscow instead.The political move comes as Russia has lost territory it gained at the beginning of the war, in the past few weeks. Most recently, Ukraine recaptured a village in the Luhansk region in their bid to take back control in the whole province which was fully occupied...

POLITICS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO