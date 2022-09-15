Read full article on original website
Royal sources say it is 'unlikely' that Meghan Markle wrote King Charles a letter requesting a one to one meeting after Queen's funeral
Prince Charles' decision to go to Balmoral today will weaken ‘very unlikely’ claims made by a royal reporter that Meghan Markle requested a 'one-to-one' meeting with the King after the Queen's funeral. Neil Sean, an entertainment correspondent who has appeared on NBC News, MSNBC and Access Hollywood, said...
EXCLUSIVE: Choirboy, 11, who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' singing at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and won praise for his role in Oscar Wilde stage show
A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' performance at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and previously won praise for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today. Eleven-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes' animated singing and unruly mop...
