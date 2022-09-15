ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Number of turtles found stranded along Texas coast has doubled yearly average

By Keli Freeman
 5 days ago
There has been an increase in sea turtle strandings in the Coastal Bend.

Scientists have not been able to find an exact cause but found all stranded turtles had low blood sugar and were malnourished.

The number of turtles found stranded along the Texas coast has more than doubled the yearly average.

The majority of turtles found are loggerhead sea turtles.

Last week we spoke with Alice Walker, who's with the Amos Rehabilitation Keep and regularly patrols the beach in Port Aransas looking for turtles.

"I think one of the scariest parts, and most concerning parts, is this is still happening. We imagined that this was going to be short-lived, and we wouldn't still be seeing this increase in strandings," said Alicia Walker, ARK Senior Outreach Coordinator.

Since April, the Amos Rehabilitation Keep has had more than 200 stranded loggerhead turtle calls.

Walker said less than 100 were found alive.

For more information on the ARK, visit their website.

