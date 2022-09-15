Out-of-state drivers rack up millions in unpaid Maryland tolls

The clock is ticking on Marylanders who have unpaid video tolls.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a measure that waives all civil late fees until midnight on Nov. 30. This grace period applies to all penalties including bills issued before the pandemic.

But it's not just Marylanders racking up penalties. At a hearing yesterday for the Joint Committee of Federal Relations, the group said drivers from out of state counted for more than $43 million in unpaid tolls and fines.

According to the committee, the biggest offenders were Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They also mentioned Florida as one of the state's with higher unpaid tolls.

The state is now working to get that money back to Maryland.

So far, more than $67 million in penalties has been waived for more than 400,000 people.

People who go through a toll booth and have a bill mailed to them can pay it online.