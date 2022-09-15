ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Out-of-state drivers rack up millions in unpaid Maryland tolls

By Madeline Thompson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
The clock is ticking on Marylanders who have unpaid video tolls.

SEE MORE: MDTA Board votes to temporarily waive late fees for outstanding toll bills

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a measure that waives all civil late fees until midnight on Nov. 30. This grace period applies to all penalties including bills issued before the pandemic.

But it's not just Marylanders racking up penalties. At a hearing yesterday for the Joint Committee of Federal Relations, the group said drivers from out of state counted for more than $43 million in unpaid tolls and fines.

According to the committee, the biggest offenders were Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They also mentioned Florida as one of the state's with higher unpaid tolls.

The state is now working to get that money back to Maryland.

So far, more than $67 million in penalties has been waived for more than 400,000 people.

People who go through a toll booth and have a bill mailed to them can pay it online.

Comments / 10

Shawn Kosby
5d ago

yup they tell u to pass have a good day no u dnt pay u pay later whem u least expect it..like me 😜🤣🤣🥱🤣😜🤯🤟🤯🤟🤯🦃

Reply(1)
5
George Lohrmann
4d ago

Knew that was going to happen as soon Maryland removed all those toll booths and laid off hunting of workers to save a few dollars

Reply
3
Guest
4d ago

One of MD biggest SNAFU when the removed the toll booths! Can’t force out-of-staters to pay tolls! Did they not see this coming?

Reply
2
#Tolls
