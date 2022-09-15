ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Britain's financial watchdog says FTX may be operating in UK without authorisation

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be offering financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation. FTX is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, raising its profile this year by acting as crypto's white knight, throwing lifelines...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears working on price downtrend

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, after hitting a three-month low Monday. A drop in prices below former chart support at the early-September low gave the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and they are presently working on a price downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
Daily Mail

Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says

Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
kitco.com

U.S. Treasury is asking for public input to improve its crypto regulations

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The document, entitled “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets,” requests that the public share their views on “digital-asset-related...
