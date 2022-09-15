Read full article on original website
Britain's financial watchdog says FTX may be operating in UK without authorisation
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be offering financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation. FTX is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, raising its profile this year by acting as crypto's white knight, throwing lifelines...
Australian senator drafts bill to regulate crypto exchanges, stablecoins and the e-Yuan
In a statement that accompanied the draft bill, Senator Bragg cautioned that as a result of inaction, "Australia...
Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears working on price downtrend
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, after hitting a three-month low Monday. A drop in prices below former chart support at the early-September low gave the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and they are presently working on a price downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
'Fed sledgehammer' will cause a crash worse than 2008 but Bitcoin, Ethereum will hit new all-time highs by 2025
(Kitco News) - The 'Fed sledgehammer' of rising interest rates will cause a market crash worse than 2008, but Bitcoin and Ethereum will recover to all-time highs, said Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. "I think it's going to be worse than the 2008 correction, worse than the...
‘World-first’ hydrogen project raises questions about its role in fuelling future homes
Project to power 300 Scottish homes with ‘green hydrogen’ hit by delays, leaving some to question whether it is still worthwhile
Bitcoin hits a low of $18,265 as traders prepare for a week of rate hikes
As a result of the continued weakness, Bitcoin (BTC) briefly lost support at $19,000 and fell to an...
Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says
Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
U.S. Treasury is asking for public input to improve its crypto regulations
The document, entitled "Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets," requests that the public share their views on "digital-asset-related...
