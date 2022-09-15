Read full article on original website
Illinois Governor Pritzker picks up another endorsement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday. The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions. Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement […]
Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut
Missouri state senators on Monday advanced two strategies for cutting income taxes, but behind-the-scenes negotiations were still ongoing.
CNET
Illinois Tax Rebate 2022: When Is My Check Coming?
Some 6 million Illinois residents are receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both, thanks to the state's $1.8 billion Family Relief Plan. Physical checks started going out Sept. 12, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue, and will continue to be mailed for the next several months.
Is a ‘Purge’ law coming to Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Illinois set to eliminate cash bail on January 1st, 2023, users on social media have begun likening it to the horror movie series “The Purge.” The “Purge” movies take place in a dystopian future where the American government legalizes any and all criminal activity, including murder, for an annual 24 […]
Voting laws are changing. Here’s how they look in your state
(NewsNation) — As the November midterm election draws near, voters in several states will be subjected to new laws dictating who, where, and how people may cast their ballots. Proposed voting legislation took off after the most recent presidential election, following former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a...
How Many People Are Set to Get Illinois Tax Rebate Checks? Here's What Officials Expect
Income and property tax rebate checks have started heading to Illinoisans — but how many residents are set to see the financial relief roll in?. The one-time tax rebate checks, which are a part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, will head to an estimated six million qualified taxpayers, according to state officials.
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
Why the odds of legalizing sports betting are low this special session
Sports betting is up for discussion again at the Missouri Statehouse, but unless the governor expands his call for special session, passing the legislation could be a long shot.
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies. Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and childcare employees. Unvaccinated employees in those settings will no longer be required to test twice weekly. The change goes...
Illinois' $1.34 Billion Lottery Ticket Winner Has Less Than 10 Days Left to Make a Decision
According to Illinois Lottery officials, the winner of the July 29 $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines, still hasn't come forward. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays...
Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
Ending cash bond in Illinois will make communities safer, supporters say
Under the current law, anyone can pay their bond and be released while they await their next court date.
Unsure If You'll Receive Illinois Tax Rebate Checks? Here's What Steps to Take
Distribution of income and property tax rebate checks has begun across Illinois and is expected to stretch well into the fall. The rebates, part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was passed earlier this year, apply to millions of residents who paid state income taxes for the year 2021 or who paid property taxes during that calendar year. One-time payments began to arrive in bank accounts Monday, which kicked off the beginning of the eight-week distribution process.
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Missouri: Senator Proposes Up To $325 In Tax Rebate
Taxpayers in Missouri may get some monetary help before the end of the year if a new proposal is approved. The new proposal would give eligible taxpayers a stimulus check from Missouri of up to $325. This proposal was introduced on Wednesday during the special legislative session called by Gov....
Didn't Get Your Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebate Check? Here's How Long It Could Take
Income and property tax rebate checks as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan started rolling out to residents this past Monday, but many likely haven't received their check yet. According to Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza's office, distribution of the rebate checks is expected to take up to eight weeks,...
Direct payments worth up to $325 could go out to millions of Americans – are you eligible for the rebate?
MISSOURI taxpayers may score direct payments of up to $325 by December 1. The legislation was proposed by Senator Lincoln Hough after lawmakers rejected parts of Governor Parson's tax cut plan. Mr Parson originally vetoed parts of a spending bill issuing potential rebates of up to $500 for each person...
