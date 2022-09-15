Read full article on original website
Poll: Democrats lead in statewide Md. races
A poll finds that Democrats are leading in all four statewide races in Maryland ahead of November’s election. The Goucher College poll finds Democrat Wes Moore leads Republican Dan Cox, 53% to 31%, with 9% undecided, 4% favoring Libertarian candidate David Lasher and 2% favoring the Green Party’s Nancy Wallace.
Va. student: Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s rollback of LGBTQ+ student rights ‘makes school unsafe’
Some Virginia students say their classrooms will be less safe after Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued policies on Friday that would roll back some LGBTQ+ student rights in the state. A Fairfax County Public School student, who is being kept anonymous to protect their safety, told WTOP that the new...
DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting
A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
DC police dog found dead inside K9 vehicle
A bomb-sniffing dog with the District’s bomb squad was found dead after being left unattended in a vehicle outside of headquarters in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning. D.C. police said in a news release that a 7-year old Malinois Shepherd named K9 Rocket was found dead by his handler “inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle.”
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
DC man arrested in Stafford Co., charged with passing counterfeit bills
A man was arrested in Stafford, Virginia, after he allegedly tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills at local restaurants and other businesses, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge of Washington, D.C. has been charged with possession of fraudulent currency, uttering fraudulent currency and...
