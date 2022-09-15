ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tri-City Herald

Training course gets real when volunteers rescue an injured hiker, Oregon sheriff says

A climber injured in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park got a lucky break when rescue crews already training nearby came to his assistance, Oregon officials reported. A caller told 911 about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, that a climber fell while scrambling up a rock outcropping to set a slackline near Asterick’s Pass, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

