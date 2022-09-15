Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Holy Cross Prep scores late to nip Burlington City
Senior Nathan Congdon scored with about four minutes left in the game to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 4-3 win over Burlington City in Burlington. Congdon put one low in the left corner of the goal as Holy Cross Prep (2-3) applied pressure looking for the winner. Junior Jordan Bracy led his side with two goals while junior Nic Torres added a goal and two assists for Holy Cross Prep. Junior keeper Stephen Foley finished with six saves.
Boys soccer: Live updates, links and featured coverage for Tuesday, Sept. 20
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan and Lauren Knego...
Boys soccer: Colonial Conference stat leaders through Sept. 19
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Colonial Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Jackson’s 2 goals leads Delran past Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Mya Jackson scored two goals as Delran came from behind in the second half to take down Cinnaminson 3-2 in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (2-3) totaled nine shots on goal and held a 2-1 lead heading into halftime. Delran (4-0-1) was ready on both ends of the field as he defense held...
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for September 19
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10 p.m. on Monday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 20: Upsets lead to chaos, turn rankings upside down
The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide landscape has changed in a hurry and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
Boys soccer: Camden Tech holds off Atlantic Tech - NJTAC Tournament
Freshman Connor Bachowski scored with about 10 minutes left as Camden Tech held off Atlantic Tech 2-1 in the NJTAC Tournament at Camden County Technical School, Gloucester Township Campus, in Sicklerville. Freshman Richard Manuel opened up proceedings for Camden Tech (2-2) in the second half off an assist by senior...
No. 14 Rancocas Valley defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Kennedy Garcia had a goal and two assists as Rancocas Valley, No. 14 in the NJ.com top 20, moved to 6-0 following a 3-1 victory over Northern Burlington in Mount Holly. Garcia got the scoring going for Rancocas Valley off an assist from Joanna Marlin before Marlin sent her team into halftime up 2-0.
Deptford defeats Woodbury - Girls soccer recap
Despite 32 saves from Ryann Storms, Deptford rolled past Woodbury 4-0 in Woodbury. Deptford (5-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime before racking on two more scores in the second half. Charlie Marsteller led the way with two goals. Sophia Henry and Kennedy Davis also had a goal...
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 3
Week 3 of the high school football season was full of excitement, with a number of games coming down to the wire around the state. With that excitement came electrifying performances from players, whether they were on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side of the ball.
Burlington Township defeats Pennsauken - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Jaworski led Burlington Township with two goals in its 6-1 victory over Pennsauken in Burlington. Burlington Township (1-5) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with four more goals. Aidan DeLitta, Eddie Sonie, Logan Kahrs, and James Biago also had a goal. Roberto...
Williamstown defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap
Colin Marsh, Ameen Chaouch, and Landon Eaton each scored a goal as Williamstown defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Williamstown (1-3-1) scored all of its goals in the first half while Brandon Vu had two assists. Shane Graham finished with five saves while Ashton Briggs had five for Triton (0-4). The...
Timber Creek defeats Winslow - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Longo finished with two goals and two assists to lead Timber Creek past Winslow 6-1 in Atco. Timber Creek (4-1) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Lukas Sulzer also had two goals while Michael Ogundiju and Matthew Glynn...
Lodi over Manchester Regional - Boys soccer recap
Leonit Karaqica scored two goals as Lodi earned a 3-1 victory over Manchester Township in Manchester. Josue Chicas added one goal and one assist for Lodi (2-1) while Daniel Fonseca was credited with one assist. Adrian Reyes scored the only goal of the contest for Manchester Regional (1-3). Joan Caro...
Boys soccer: North Hunterdon takes down Bound Brook
Juniors Logan Priesler and Daniel Sameiro each had a goal to lead North Hunterdon to a 2-0 win over Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Junior keeper Daniel Sameiro finished with four saves for North Hunterdon (3-3). Junior goalie Brayan Alvarenga put up seven saves for Bound Brook (0-5). The N.J....
Union City over Hudson Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Christopher Castro scored a goal and logged two assists for Union City during its 4-0 shutout victory over Hudson Catholic in Union City. Darius Holmes scored the first goal of the game in the seventh minute before Castro gave Union City (2-3) a 2-0 lead before halftime. Louis Recio added...
Ridge blanks Hillsborough - Boys soccer recap
Alaap Gami made eight saves for Ridge to lead it to a 3-0 victory over Hillsborough in Basking Ridge. James McKeon and Matias Hornos finished with one goal and one assist each to lead the offensive attack for Ridge (4-1). Yagiz Bayserke added the third goal for Ridge while Chad...
Middle Township defeats Absegami - Girls soccer recap
Eva DiMitrov and Olivia Sgrignioli’s second-half scores lifted Middle Township past Absegami 2-1 in Galloway. Absegami (2-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a goal from Chiamaka Wokocha off an assist from Megan Boddy. Averie Wiedeman finished with 12 saves. Ciara DiMauro recorded an assist for Middle...
Girls soccer: Morgan leads Cedar Creek past Holy Spirit
Senior Corinne Morgan tallied twice to help lift Cedar Creek to a 3-0 win over Holy Spirit in Absecon. Sophomore Quinlan Branca added a goal for Cedar Creek (5-1) while freshman goalie Natalie Eifert finished with 15 saves. Junior keeper Millinda Marigliano also put up 15 saves for Holy Spirit...
