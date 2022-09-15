Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California employers will soon be barred from testing employees for marijuana use
California employers will soon be banned from screening workers for marijuana use in most circumstances, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 2188, by Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, prohibits employers from discriminating in hiring, firing or setting conditions of employment based on cannabis use off the job and away from the work place. It specifically bars employers from testing hair, blood, urine or other bodily fluids, though exceptions are made for employees in the building and construction trades or positions requiring a federal background investigation or clearance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California will allow human composting as alternative to cremation or burial
Californians will be able in a few years to compost their bodies after death under a new law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The process, called natural organic reduction, involves placing a corpse in a steel vessel and covering it with materials such as wood chips, alfalfa, and straw until it decomposes. The remains are returned to family members or can be mixed into soil in a conservation area.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Super mom’ Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for California kidnapping hoax
Calling her a manipulator and habitual liar, a federal judge on Monday sentenced Sherri Papini to 18 months in prison, ending a six-year saga that began when the Redding-area mom faked her own kidnapping and then shocked the world when she returned three weeks later with an outlandish tale of being abducted at gunpoint by two Latino women.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are we in an El Niño or La Niña year? What this winter could mean for California weather
California’s upcoming winter is forecast to be mild and drier than normal, according to experts, as climate patterns steer the state. A reader reached out to The Bee’s service journalism team asking: Are we in for El Niño or La Niña year?, referring to weather phenomena that occurs in the Pacific Ocean and can affect weather across the globe.
