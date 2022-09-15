California employers will soon be banned from screening workers for marijuana use in most circumstances, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 2188, by Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, prohibits employers from discriminating in hiring, firing or setting conditions of employment based on cannabis use off the job and away from the work place. It specifically bars employers from testing hair, blood, urine or other bodily fluids, though exceptions are made for employees in the building and construction trades or positions requiring a federal background investigation or clearance.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO