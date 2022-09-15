ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

California employers will soon be barred from testing employees for marijuana use

California employers will soon be banned from screening workers for marijuana use in most circumstances, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 2188, by Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, prohibits employers from discriminating in hiring, firing or setting conditions of employment based on cannabis use off the job and away from the work place. It specifically bars employers from testing hair, blood, urine or other bodily fluids, though exceptions are made for employees in the building and construction trades or positions requiring a federal background investigation or clearance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California will allow human composting as alternative to cremation or burial

Californians will be able in a few years to compost their bodies after death under a new law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The process, called natural organic reduction, involves placing a corpse in a steel vessel and covering it with materials such as wood chips, alfalfa, and straw until it decomposes. The remains are returned to family members or can be mixed into soil in a conservation area.
