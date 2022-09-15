Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
Tri-City Herald
How busy is Sea-Tac? Busy enough to plan a new airport. Where do you think it should be?
Washington state is planning its next airport. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is almost at capacity, the state Department of Transportation’s website says. The airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council found. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission will recommend its top two...
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
Tri-City Herald
75-year-old former Marine from Texas found dead after vanishing from hike in Nevada
A former Marine from Texas vanished on a hike and had been missing for weeks, Nevada officials told news outlets. Now his body’s been found. Rock Stanley, 75, had been missing since Aug. 23, the Red Rock Search and Rescue team said. He had planned to hike Mount Charleston...
Petition to remove tampons from Oregon boys’ bathrooms goes to state board
The question of whether tampons belong in boys’ bathrooms goes before the Oregon State Board of Education on Monday, when the seven-person body will weigh public testimony sparked by a Southern Oregon mom’s petition to scale back access to free menstrual products in public schools. Written public comment...
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
Benton auditor rules if a GOP candidate voted illegally in the last election
He was accused of giving false information on where he was living.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Washington juice-maker charged after selling juice tainted with animal droppings
Hundreds of dead fish spotted in Finley irrigation canal
CID officials say there is no danger to people or animals
Washington woman charged with distributing tainted fruit juice
A federal indictment charges a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice. At least some of these juices were supplied to the National School Lunch program.
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
