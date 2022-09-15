ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
NEWStalk 870

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
YAKIMA, WA
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

